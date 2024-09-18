Matches (14)
Trinbago vs Amazon, 19th Match at Port of Spain, CPL 2024, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Port of Spain, September 18, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
9 M • 354 Runs • 44.25 Avg • 171.01 SR
KU Carty
7 M • 275 Runs • 55 Avg • 141.75 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 136.72 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 171.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 14.57 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 16 SR
Imran Tahir
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 10.26 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
TKR
GAW
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Dwayne Bravo 
Allrounder
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Josh Little 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Shaqkere Parris 
Top order Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Match details
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match days18 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
West Indies
Nigel Duguid
TV Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Patrick Gustard
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR54180.920
SLK64280.133
GAW43161.420
TKR43160.659
ABF8264-0.642
STKNP7162-1.146
Full Table