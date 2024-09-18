Matches (14)
Trinbago vs Amazon, 19th Match at Port of Spain, CPL 2024, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (N), Port of Spain, September 18, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR9 M • 354 Runs • 44.25 Avg • 171.01 SR
TKR7 M • 275 Runs • 55 Avg • 141.75 SR
GAW10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 136.72 SR
GAW10 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 171.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 14.57 SR
TKR8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 16 SR
GAW9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 10.26 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
Squad
TKR
GAW
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|18 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Caribbean Premier League News
Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons
Unbeaten Royals at full strength for home leg as Miller, Maharaj join squad
Alick Athanaze is fit and available for selection after having recovered from injury
Rutherford withdraws from CPL 2024 for personal reasons
Falcons opener Fakhar Zaman returns home to participate in Champions One-day Cup
Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Moeen Ali as Saim Ayub's replacement
New Zealand's Tim Robinson will act as a temporary replacement for Moeen and then for Gurbaz