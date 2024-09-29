Matches (20)
Amazon vs Trinbago, 30th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Providence, September 29, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 317 Runs • 39.63 Avg • 175.13 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 121.77 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 319 Runs • 35.44 Avg • 166.14 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 115.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.47 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 12.64 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 17.53 SR
SP Narine
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GAW
TKR
Player
Role
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Ronaldo Alimohamed 
Bowling Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Matthew Nandu 
Opening Batter
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raymon Reifer 
Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Junior Sinclair 
Bowler
Kevin Sinclair 
Bowler
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days29 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

TKR captain embraces the fickle nature of T20 cricket and says he isn't too perturbed by their up-and-down season

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain"

The first South African batter to 500 T20s talks about the most important things he's learnt in his career

He is the first South African to play 500 T20s - how do his numbers match up to the others who've got to the landmark, and who's likely to get there next?

Narine is nursing a quad strain while Russell's workload is being managed

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK972140.959
GAW862121.249
BR954100.277
TKR85310-0.087
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table