Amazon vs Trinbago, 30th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (N), Providence, September 29, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
L
W
W
W
Trinbago
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 317 Runs • 39.63 Avg • 175.13 SR
GAW10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 121.77 SR
TKR10 M • 319 Runs • 35.44 Avg • 166.14 SR
TKR10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 115.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.47 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 12.64 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 17.53 SR
TKR7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 15.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Trinbago won by 5 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
18-Sep-2024
Amazon won by 9 wickets (with 36 balls remaining)
24-Sep-2023
Trinbago won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
20-Sep-2023
Amazon won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
16-Sep-2023
Amazon won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
05-Sep-2023
Squad
GAW
TKR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|29 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
