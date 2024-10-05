Russell, Pooran opt out of SL T20Is; Andrew bolts into ODI squad

Brandon King also returned to the T20I side after having recovered from the side injury that had forced him to miss chunks of the T20 World Cup earlier this early and CPL 2024. In the absence of Russell, West Indies called up his Trinbago Knight Riders team-mate Terrance Hinds and Antigia and Barbuda Falcons' Shamar Springer . This was the first international call-up for both allrounders, who were impressive in CPL 2024.

While Hinds often fronted up to bowl at the death for TKR, Springer emerged as Falcons' leading wicket-taker in a spin-dominated CPL with 12 strikes in nine games at an economy rate of 9.39. Springer has quite a few slower variations in his repertoire, which could suit the potentially sluggish pitches in Sri Lanka.

Rovman Powell will continue to lead the T20I side with Roston Chase, who earned a West Indies central contract earlier this week, retained as his deputy. Lewis' return comes after the selection system was revamped with coach Daren Sammy now leading the panel.

"The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury," Sammy said in a CWI statement. "We are confident in the squad's ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka."

Johnson Charles, who had reinvented himself as a 360-degree batter in St Lucia Kings' run to the CPL 2024 final, missed the cut, with Andre Fletcher being picked as the reserve opener behind Lewis and King. Alick Athanaze is also another top-order option for West Indies. Finisher Sherfane Rutherford, though, is set to return to action after having withdrawn from CPL 2024 for personal reasons.

Left-arm fingerspinner Gudakesh Motie is the only frontline spin bowler in the T20I squad. He will be assisted by offspin-bowling allrounder Chase and left-arm spin-bowling allrounder who had won the LPL earlier this year with Jaffna Kings.

Alzarri Joseph, who had been rested for West Indies' most recent T20I series, against South Africa at home, returned to the side but there was no place for left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, who often operates at the death.

West Indies T20I squad Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Jewel Andrew could become the youngest West Indies player to make his debut in ODI cricket • CPL T20 via Getty Images

Jewel Andrew bolts into WI ODI squad Seventeen-year-old Seventeen-year-old Jewel Andrew has bolted into West Indies' ODI squad for the three-match series in Pallekele. He could become the youngest West Indian to make his debut in ODI cricket; only Derek Sealy and Garry Sobers have made their international debuts for West Indies at the age of 17.

Andrew has played only three List A games and seven CPL matches so far, but has already done enough to catch the attention of some West Indies greats, including Viv Richards and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, his CPL coach at Falcons, and Ian Bishop.

The youngest player to ever feature in the CPL, Andrew marked his debut with an unbeaten 50 against a St Kitts & Nevis Patriots attack that included internationals like Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. Andrew had been earmarked to become a future West Indies star right from his age-group days.

"As we continue to build our ODI team, this tour offers a valuable opportunity to evaluate strategies and give opportunities to emerging talent," Sammy said. "We are excited to see young players like Jewel Andrew, who has earned his place as an exciting prospect for the future."

Shai Hope, who won a two-year contract with CWI, will continue to captain the ODI team with Alzarri Joseph his deputy. Matthew Forde, who didn't find a place in the T20I side, made it to the ODI side. He has had some success with Dambulla Aura in the LPL.

The ODI squad has two specialist spinners, with wristspinner Hayden Walsh Jr retaining his place to complement left-arm fingerspinner Motie. Batters Athanaze and Keacy Carty, who were also part of West Indies' most recent ODI squad, for the Australia tour earlier this year, retained their spots.

Carty was also in good form for TKR in the CPL, where he scored 246 runs in ten innings at an average of 30.75 and strike rate of 125.51.

West Indies' white-ball tour of Sri Lanka will begin on October 13 and will run until October 26.