Barbados to host maiden CPL final in 2026

Barbados' Kensington Oval will host the CPL final for the first ever time, in 2026. Guyana, meanwhile, will host the final in 2025, marking the fourth straight year that the CPL final will be held at the Providence Stadium.

In a press release on Friday, the CPL announced that it had agreed one-year deals with the two venues to host the final for the next two years.

"I want to take this opportunity to wish Guyana Amazon Warriors all success on behalf of all Guyanese as we try to make it two in a row," Mohammed Irfan Ali, the president of Guyana, said just before Amazon Warriors, the defending CPL champions, booked their berth in Sunday's final. "To all the other teams we wish you well as we play together in unity. I am also very delighted to announce that Guyana will be hosting CPL 2025 finals."

Barbados Royals are two-time CPL winners, having last lifted the trophy in 2019.

"Guyana and Barbados have been amazing partners for CPL over the last 12 years and it is really exciting to be able to announce that they will be hosts for the finals in 2025 and 2026 respectively," Pete Russell, the CPL CEO, said. "We would like to thank the governments of both Guyana and Barbados who have agreed to play host to the conclusion of CPL."