Matches (9)
CPL 2024 (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
IRE vs SA (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)

Royals vs Amazon, Qualifier 2 at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Providence, October 04, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BR Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bat
BR Win & Bowl
GAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Q de Kock
10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 159.54 SR
DA Miller
9 M • 232 Runs • 46.4 Avg • 166.9 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 199.46 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 272 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 137.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Theekshana
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 16.71 SR
Naveen-ul-Haq
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 18.6 SR
Imran Tahir
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 12 SR
G Motie
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 14.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
GAW
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days4 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

Russell feels TKR were 'robbed' by Eliminator floodlight failure

The allrounder posted a strongly worded Instagram story making his feelings clear

Russell feels TKR were 'robbed' by Eliminator floodlight failure

Johnson Charles switches his T20 fortunes

He has used the switch-hit, a shot he rarely played before, to good effect to give Kings two shots at a maiden CPL title

Johnson Charles switches his T20 fortunes

High-flying TKR favourites against Royals, Kings look to breach Amazon Warriors' fortress

Which will be the key battles in the CPL 2024 playoffs? Who are the players to look out for?

High-flying TKR favourites against Royals, Kings look to breach Amazon Warriors' fortress

Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Bravo retired from all cricket on Thursday after a groin injury had cut short his CPL stint

Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Pollard: We need to produce next batches of Bravos, Pollards, Narines

TKR captain embraces the fickle nature of T20 cricket and says he isn't too perturbed by their up-and-down season

Pollard: We need to produce next batches of Bravos, Pollards, Narines
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW1073140.799
SLK1073140.673
TKR1073140.455
BR1055100.084
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table