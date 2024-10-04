Matches (9)
Royals vs Amazon, Qualifier 2 at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Providence, October 04, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
L
L
L
W
Amazon
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 159.54 SR
9 M • 232 Runs • 46.4 Avg • 166.9 SR
GAW10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 199.46 SR
GAW10 M • 272 Runs • 27.2 Avg • 137.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 16.71 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 18.6 SR
GAW8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.37 Econ • 12 SR
GAW10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 14.53 SR
Squad
BR
GAW
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|4 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League News
Russell feels TKR were 'robbed' by Eliminator floodlight failure
The allrounder posted a strongly worded Instagram story making his feelings clear
Johnson Charles switches his T20 fortunes
He has used the switch-hit, a shot he rarely played before, to good effect to give Kings two shots at a maiden CPL title
High-flying TKR favourites against Royals, Kings look to breach Amazon Warriors' fortress
Which will be the key battles in the CPL 2024 playoffs? Who are the players to look out for?
Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR
Bravo retired from all cricket on Thursday after a groin injury had cut short his CPL stint