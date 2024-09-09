Rutherford withdraws from CPL 2024 for personal reasons
Falcons opener Fakhar Zaman returns home to participate in Champions One-day Cup
Sherfane Rutherford's unavailability has added to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' woes in CPL 2024. Midway through their last home game of the season against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, a CPL release stated that Rutherford had withdrawn from the rest of the tournament for personal reasons.
A replacement for Rutherford will be announced in due course.
Rutherford, 26, had played just four games for Patriots this season, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 194.44. In Rutherford's absence, Patriots had Dominic Drakes, who is predominantly a bowling allrounder, batting at No.7 against Falcons on Sunday. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the CPL 2024 points table with a solitary win in six matches.
Though Sri Lanka wristspinner Wanindu Hasaranga bagged four wickets for Patriots, they failed to defend 153 on a tacky surface on Sunday. Since winning CPL 2021 at home, Patriots have lost 11 completed games on the bounce at Basseterre.
"I must say thanks, but we disappointed them [the St Kitts and Nevis crowd]," Patriots' captain Andre Fletcher said after the game. "It's hard and I would like to apologise as the leader as well, saying sorry for not giving them a win on home soil. But all is not lost, we still have four more games left. We still have to go out there play the cricket and play hard and we will try to win the next four."
Patriots allrounder Kyle Mayers is also an injury doubt after he left the field following a two-over spell with the ball, with the broadcasters suggesting that he had sustained a hamstring injury. South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw, however, returned to action for Patriots after having recovered from a calf injury.
Prior to the start of the season, Patriots had lost Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza to injury and were depleted by the unavailability of Hasaranga and Tabraiz Shamsi at different points.
Fakhar returns home for Champions Cup
Pakistan and Falcons opener Fakhar Zaman has left the CPL to participate in the Champions One-day Cup, Pakistan's newer version of the domestic 50-over competition, which will run from September 12 to 29, clashing with the CPL. Fakhar is due to arrive in Pakistan on September 10 and will turn out for Wolves, who will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.
Fakhar's Falcons team-mates Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, though, have made themselves available for the domestic tournament and will instead continue to play in the CPL. Guyana Amazon Warriors' wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan will also stay at the CPL.
In Fakhar's absence, Brandon King made his debut for Falcons and slotted in at the top after having recovered from the side injury he sustained during the 2024 T20 World Cup at home in June. King marked his return with 29 off 16 balls, which set up Falcons' successful chase of 154.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo