CPL 2024: Injury-hit St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign New Zealand allrounder Josh Clarkson

On Tuesday, Clarkson was awarded his first New Zealand central contract , but he's not in the Test scheme of things yet, so he has signed up for his first franchise T20 league stint. Clarkson has played 89 T20s so far, scoring 1673 runs at a strike rate of 147.40 and taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.15.

Clarkson will likely slot into the Patriots squad as a replacement for Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza , who had pulled out of the entire CPL 2024 with injury. Patriots have also added Mohammad Mohsin , the Pakistan-born USA wristspinner, to their squad. Mohsin, 28, has played 14 games for Stephen Fleming's Texas Super Kings, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43.a

Patriots head coach Malolan Rangarajan , the former Tamil Nadu allrounder who also works with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, rued the injuries, which have disrupted the balance of their side. "Obviously, we started off the tournament with an unfortunate injury to Sikandar Raza, who was a well-thought out and important pick for us," Malolan said on Tuesday before Patriots had announced Clarkson as their new signing.

"We've scrambled and we've tried to sign a replacement and we've had a few hiccups at the start of [the season], with Sherfane [Rutherford] missing out the first game and Rilee [Rossouw] getting injured in the first innings of our fielding. But I think the boys have responded brilliantly to all the challenges that've been posed at them."

While Patriots began the season with a thrilling last-ball win against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in Antigua, they suffered back-to-back defeats at home against Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings. They posted 200-plus totals in both innings, but their bowlers came in for heavy punishment in both games. Their fielding has also come into sharp focus: they have dropped at least seven chances so far. Patriots captain Andre Fletcher has called for a stronger response from his team.

"Well, it's all about execution," Fletcher said. "We've been working hard as a bowling unit, I must say. Even before the tournament started, we had a camp here in St Kitts and then we played a practice game in Nevis. We've been working hard as a bowling unit. The guys have been putting in the effort as to bowling with the wet ball and bowling [at the] death and bowling actually to one side of the field, thinking about whether this batter from the other team is playing and how we're going to bowl to this batsman. The effort is there and the practice as I mentioned we put in a lot, but it just boils down to execution. We haven't been executing as well as we ought to but, I'm confident."

Fletcher: 'I'm big on players being comfortable and enjoying themselves'

Losing and losing on the bounce might result in an unhealthy dressing room - Patriots have just won two out of their 12 games across the past two seasons - but Fletcher said that they have stuck together and blocked the outside noise.

"As a leader, I try to be not under pressure," Fletcher said. "Yes, I know a lot will be going around, especially when you lose a game. The first game we win…spectators and fans will be like: 'good leader and great leader' and two games lost 'you're the worst'.

"It's expected and they always want a win. For me, I just try my best to see where maybe I can improve as a leader. I wouldn't doubt myself; I've done it before and it's just a matter of getting the guys together. One thing I don't want is pointing fingers and we've responded well after the two losses, so we are gelling really well as a team and for me that's important. When teams lose people start segregating and the vibe of the team tends to go down, so I'm big on players being comfortable and enjoying themselves.