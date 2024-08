CPL 2024: Nortje, Shamsi to replace Thushara, Hasaranga at Patriots

The Sri Lanka pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara will not be available to play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024. Both players had suffered injuries during the recent white-ball series at home against India.

While slinger Thushara was ruled out of the entire series with a finger injury , Hasaranga played all three T20Is and the first ODI before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Nortje is yet to make his CPL debut but Shamsi is a familiar name at the league, having played 32 games, including 27 for Patriots. Shamsi has taken 33 wickets in those matches for Patriots at an economy rate of 7.06.