Khaled, Omarzai take Rangpur Riders home in one-run thriller

Usama Mir's 3 for 15 in four overs, though, had strangled Rangpur's scoring through the middle overs and it needed the big hits from Mayers in the back end to post a total that eventually turned out to be just enough. His innings comprised eight fours and two sixes, with the majority of those coming in the last five overs where Rangpur added 54 to their total. In comparison, Hurricanes scored only 40 in their final five.