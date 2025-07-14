Matches (23)
WI vs AUS (1)
MLC (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
GSL (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (4)
Blast Women League 2 (4)
RESULT
5th Match, Providence, July 13, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders

#2

151/6
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes

#3

(20 ov, T:152) 150

Rangpur won by 1 run

Player Of The Match
4/26
khaled-ahmed
Cricinfo's MVP
119.83 ptsImpact List
kyle-mayers
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Khaled, Omarzai take Rangpur Riders home in one-run thriller

Needing two to tie and three to win off the final ball, Hurricanes could only score one

ESPNcricinfo staff
13-Jul-2025 • 8 hrs ago
Azmatullah Omarzai runs out Billy Stanlake off the final ball to seal Rangpur Riders' one-run win, Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders, GSL 2025, Providence, July 13, 2025

Azmatullah Omarzai runs out Billy Stanlake off the final ball to seal Rangpur Riders' one-run win  •  Ashley Allen/GSL T20

Rangpur Riders 151 for 6 (Mayers 67*, Ibrahim 43, Usama 3-15) beat Hobart Hurricanes 150 (Nabi 44, Khaled 4-26, Iftikhar 2-13) by one run
Azmatullah Omarzai and Khaled Ahmed helped Rangpur Riders successfully defend a total of 151 - by one run - against Hobart Hurricanes.
Rangpur, the defending champions, now sit at the top of the GSL 2025 points table with wins in both their games. Hurricanes are third with a 1-1 win-loss record.
Mohammad Nabi top-scored for Hurricanes with a 36-ball 44 and almost completed a stellar recovery but was dismissed by Omarzai off the final over's fourth ball. Earlier in the over, his six had brought the equation down to six runs off the last five balls. Opener Ben McDermott (34) and No. 7 Odean Smith (20) played useful hands but Hurricanes were plagued by regular wickets through the middle overs, Iftikhar Ahmed picking up two of those for 13 runs.
Hurricanes let the chase meander, hitting only one four and two sixes in the last 30 deliveries. When they needed three off the final ball, they could get only one run, with Billy Stanlake run-out looking to tie the game. Khaled collected consecutive four-fors in GSL 2025 by taking 4 for 26 as a follow-up to his 4 for 36 against Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Rangpur's batting performance also had its share of wobbles but No. 3 Kyle Mayers' unbeaten 42-ball 67 held the innings together. He was involved in a partnership of 34 for the second wicket with Ibrahim Zadran (43), who had done most of the hitting in the powerplay.
Usama Mir's 3 for 15 in four overs, though, had strangled Rangpur's scoring through the middle overs and it needed the big hits from Mayers in the back end to post a total that eventually turned out to be just enough. His innings comprised eight fours and two sixes, with the majority of those coming in the last five overs where Rangpur added 54 to their total. In comparison, Hurricanes scored only 40 in their final five.
Azmatullah OmarzaiKhaled AhmedMohammad NabiIftikhar AhmedKyle MayersRangpur RidersHobart HurricanesRangpur vs HurricanesGlobal Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
RAR 100%
RARHH
100%50%100%RAR InningsHH Innings

Over 20 • HH 150/10

Mohammad Nabi c Iftikhar Ahmed b Azmatullah Omarzai 44 (36b 1x4 3x6) SR: 122.22
W
Billy Stanlake run out (Iftikhar Ahmed/Azmatullah Omarzai) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
W
Rangpur won by 1 run
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
BR McDermott
caught3419
PBB Rajapaksa
caught13
M Wright
lbw1414
JR Doran
caught912
N Chaudhary
caught913
Mohammad Nabi
caught4436
OF Smith
caught2013
FA Allen
caught36
R MacMillan
bowled01
Usama Mir
not out33
B Stanlake
run out11
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 6)
Total150(10 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW32141.917
RAR22040.225
HH21120.592
DC3122-0.971
CD2020-2.200
Full Table