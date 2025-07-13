Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

Hurricanes vs Rangpur, 5th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Providence, July 13, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
HH Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
HH Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Hobart HurricanesHobart Hurricanes
110021.303
3
Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders
110020.400
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Chaudhary
10 M • 234 Runs • 26 Avg • 130.72 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 229 Runs • 45.8 Avg • 160.13 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
9 M • 235 Runs • 39.17 Avg • 121.76 SR
Mohammad Naim
3 M • 217 Runs • 217 Avg • 159.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Stanlake
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8.68 Econ • 22.8 SR
JM Bird
2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 7.5 SR
Akif Javed
9 M • 18 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 11.38 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
7 M • 4 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 25.5 SR
Squad
HH
RAR
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Marcus Bean 
Bowler
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raf MacMillan 
-
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Odean Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Tim Ward 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
Match days13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global Super League News

Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win

The trio shares nine wickets to bowl out Central Districts for 92 in 14.2 overs in a chase of 159

Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win

Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away

Both spinners had identical figures of 4-0-21-3 to restrict Dubai Capitals to 141

Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away

Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence

Guyana Amazon Warriors, the hosts, go down by eight runs after restricting Rangpur Riders to 162

Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence

Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do

Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

Mickey Arthur to oversee Rangpur's GSL title defence remotely

His obligations as Derbyshire head coach will keep him away from Guyana, the venue of the tournament

Mickey Arthur to oversee Rangpur's GSL title defence remotely
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW21121.450
HH11021.303
RAR11020.400
DC2112-0.053
CD2020-2.200
Full Table