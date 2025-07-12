Matches (17)
England U19 vs IND Under-19, 1st Youth test at Beckenham, ENG-U19 vs IND-U19, Jul 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Youth test, Beckenham, July 12 - 15, 2025, India Under-19s tour of England
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Today, 10:00 AM
3h:49m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JK Denly
4 M • 291 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 78.01 SR
JE Home
1 M • 123 Runs • 123 Avg • 66.48 SR
HS Pangalia
1 M • 117 Runs • 117 Avg • 81.81 SR
V Suryavanshi
2 M • 108 Runs • 36 Avg • 156.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM French
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.31 Econ • 44.8 SR
JK Denly
3 M • 3 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 46 SR
Mohamed Enaan
2 M • 16 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 27.5 SR
Anmoljeet Singh
1 M • 9 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Match numberYTest no. 304
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days12,13,14,15 July 2025 - day (4-day match)
