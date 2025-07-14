Tahir's four lifts Amazon Warriors to top of the table

Guyana Amazon Warriors 138 for 7 (Moeen 40, Sana 4-31) beat Dubai Capitals 81 (Dickwella 26, Tahir 4-12) by 57 runs

After being sent in to bat, Amazon Warriors posted 138 for 7, before their bowlers delivered a clinical performance to bowl out Capitals for just 81 in 15.4 overs.

Amazon Warriors' innings was held together by Moeen Ali , who played a composed knock of 40 off 38 balls. Sherfane Rutherford provided valuable support with a handy 33 off 23 deliveries, striking crucial boundaries during the middle overs. The duo added momentum at a critical phase after Amazon Warriors were reduced to 27 for 3 inside the powerplay. Romario Shepherd chipped in with a late cameo, adding 15 off just nine balls, pushing the total beyond 130. For Capitals, left-arm seamer Sana was the standout bowler, claiming an impressive 4 for 31 in his four overs, with three of those coming in the death overs.

In their reply, Capitals never got going. Both openers fell cheaply, and the middle order crumbled under pressure. Dwaine Pretorius and Shepherd tightened the screws early, with the latter striking twice in the fifth over. Tahir then took over with a masterful spell, returning figures of 4 for 12 from his 3.4 overs.