Matches (8)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
GSL (1)
RESULT
6th Match (N), Providence, July 13, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors

#1

138/7
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals

#4

(15.4/20 ov, T:139) 81

Amazon won by 57 runs

Player Of The Match
40 (38) & 1/14
moeen-ali
Cricinfo's MVP
77.22 ptsImpact List
moeen-ali
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Tahir's four lifts Amazon Warriors to top of the table

Capitals never got going with the bat after Sana's four-wicket haul set up a chase of 139

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Jul-2025 • 15 hrs ago
Imran Tahir starred with four wickets, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, GSL, Guyana, July 13, 2025

Imran Tahir starred with four wickets  •  Global Super League via Getty Images

Guyana Amazon Warriors 138 for 7 (Moeen 40, Sana 4-31) beat Dubai Capitals 81 (Dickwella 26, Tahir 4-12) by 57 runs
Imran Tahir's four-wicket haul outshone Kaleem Sana's efforts as Guyana Amazon Warriors clinched a comprehensive 57-run win against Dubai Capitals, moving to the top of the table in the Global Super League, in Guyana.
After being sent in to bat, Amazon Warriors posted 138 for 7, before their bowlers delivered a clinical performance to bowl out Capitals for just 81 in 15.4 overs.
Amazon Warriors' innings was held together by Moeen Ali, who played a composed knock of 40 off 38 balls. Sherfane Rutherford provided valuable support with a handy 33 off 23 deliveries, striking crucial boundaries during the middle overs. The duo added momentum at a critical phase after Amazon Warriors were reduced to 27 for 3 inside the powerplay. Romario Shepherd chipped in with a late cameo, adding 15 off just nine balls, pushing the total beyond 130. For Capitals, left-arm seamer Sana was the standout bowler, claiming an impressive 4 for 31 in his four overs, with three of those coming in the death overs.
In their reply, Capitals never got going. Both openers fell cheaply, and the middle order crumbled under pressure. Dwaine Pretorius and Shepherd tightened the screws early, with the latter striking twice in the fifth over. Tahir then took over with a masterful spell, returning figures of 4 for 12 from his 3.4 overs.
None of the Capitals batters, apart from Sediqullah Atal and Niroshan Dickwella, managed to cross 20. A brief glimmer of hope came through a 27-run stand off just 12 balls between the two, but once they fell in quick succession, the innings unraveled rapidly. From 36 for 1, Capitals collapsed to 66 for 8 and were eventually bowled out for 81.
Imran TahirKaleem SanaDubai CapitalsGuyana Amazon Warriors WomenAmazon vs DCGlobal Super League

Language
English
Win Probability
GAW 100%
GAWDC
100%50%100%GAW InningsDC Innings

Over 16 • DC 81/10

Qais Ahmad st †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Imran Tahir 10 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 76.92
W
Amazon won by 57 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
DC Innings
Player NameRB
Sediqullah Atal
caught2515
Rohan Mustafa
bowled17
N Dickwella
caught2618
Gulbadin Naib
lbw01
Shakib Al Hasan
bowled45
SP Krishnamurthi
bowled17
J Bootan
lbw13
K Alleyne
caught25
DC Drakes
lbw415
Qais Ahmad
stumped1013
Kaleem Sana
not out36
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total81(10 wkts; 15.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW32141.917
RAR22040.225
HH21120.592
DC3122-0.971
CD2020-2.200
Full Table