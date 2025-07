Tahir's four lifts Amazon Warriors to top of the table

Amazon Warriors' innings was held together by Moeen Ali , who played a composed knock of 40 off 38 balls. Sherfane Rutherford provided valuable support with a handy 33 off 23 deliveries, striking crucial boundaries during the middle overs. The duo added momentum at a critical phase after Amazon Warriors were reduced to 27 for 3 inside the powerplay. Romario Shepherd chipped in with a late cameo, adding 15 off just nine balls, pushing the total beyond 130. For Capitals, left-arm seamer Sana was the standout bowler, claiming an impressive 4 for 31 in his four overs, with three of those coming in the death overs.