Amazon vs DC, 6th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Providence, July 13, 2025, Global Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
W
L
L
W
DC
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 119.49 SR
6 M • 166 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 144.34 SR
8 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 168.11 SR
2 M • 66 Runs • 33 Avg • 183.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 14.31 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.37 SR
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 12 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
GAW
DC
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win
The trio shares nine wickets to bowl out Central Districts for 92 in 14.2 overs in a chase of 159
Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away
Both spinners had identical figures of 4-0-21-3 to restrict Dubai Capitals to 141
Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence
Guyana Amazon Warriors, the hosts, go down by eight runs after restricting Rangpur Riders to 162
Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals
He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do