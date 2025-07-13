Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

Amazon vs DC, 6th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Providence, July 13, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Guyana Amazon WarriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors
211021.450
4
Dubai CapitalsDubai Capitals
21102-0.053
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Ali
10 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 119.49 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
6 M • 166 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 144.34 SR
R Powell
8 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 168.11 SR
Sediqullah Atal
2 M • 66 Runs • 33 Avg • 183.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 14.31 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.37 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
2 M • 4 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 12 SR
Rohan Mustafa
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
GAW
DC
Player
Role
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days13 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Global Super League News

Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win

The trio shares nine wickets to bowl out Central Districts for 92 in 14.2 overs in a chase of 159

Tahir, Pretorius, Wiese give Guyana Amazon Warriors massive win

Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away

Both spinners had identical figures of 4-0-21-3 to restrict Dubai Capitals to 141

Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away

Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence

Guyana Amazon Warriors, the hosts, go down by eight runs after restricting Rangpur Riders to 162

Khaled four-for gives Rangpur Riders winning start to title defence

Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

He top-scored from No. 5, with seven fours and one six, and left too much for the Central Districts batters to do

Shakib's fifty and four-for seal the deal for Dubai Capitals

Mickey Arthur to oversee Rangpur's GSL title defence remotely

His obligations as Derbyshire head coach will keep him away from Guyana, the venue of the tournament

Mickey Arthur to oversee Rangpur's GSL title defence remotely
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW21121.450
HH11021.303
RAR11020.400
DC2112-0.053
CD2020-2.200
Full Table