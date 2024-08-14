South Africa call up Under-19 World Cup star Maphaka for West Indies T20Is

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka , who was the Player of the Tournament at this year's Under-19 World Cup, is in line for a senior international debut after being included in South Africa's squad to play West Indies in three T20Is later this month.

The call-up tops a stellar year for Maphaka, who helped South Africa U-19 to the semi-final of the World Cup, where he took 21 wickets at an average of 9.71. He also made his provincial debut for Lions just before that, and was picked by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, all in the space of three months.

"Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment, and gain valuable international experience," South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter said.

In his short career so far, Maphaka has shown a remarkable level of maturity in balancing pace and control against some of the best young batters in the game. He is completing his final year at school, with matriculation examinations imminent, but will take some time away from the books to possibly make his international cricket bow.

Jason Smith , a middle-order batter who was Dolphins' top-scorer in the CSA T20 challenge in 2023-24, is the other new name in South Africa's playing group.

With T20I cricket taking a backseat after the recent World Cup, and with the next one two years away, South Africa's squad contains a mix of old and new names, and is without several regulars. Quinton de Kock is perhaps the most notable absentee from the T20 World Cup squad - he has not confirmed his international retirement, although it has been widely speculated.

De Kock had stepped away from Tests in 2021, from ODIs in 2023, and had indicated that the T20 World Cup in June this year would be his last international assignment. However, he has not made a definite announcement yet, and will be playing for Barbados Royals in the CPL, which starts on August 30, three days after the third and final T20I against West Indies.

The CPL could also be the reason behind the exclusion of Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi, although Tristan Stubbs, who has been signed by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, has been included in the squad. Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen are being rested, while Nqaba Peter, the legspinner who made his T20I debut against West Indies in May, could not be considered as he continues rehabilitation after a shoulder injury.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

That will leave the main spin-bowling duties to Bjorn Fortuin , who was a reserve player at the T20 World Cup.

Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace pack, with Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams alongside, while Wiaan Mulder and Patrick Kruger will provide seam-bowling allrounder options. Rassie van der Dussen has been recalled after missing out on the T20 World Cup, but there is no room for Matthew Breetzke. Aiden Markram, meanwhile, will continue to captain the side.

"This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players," Walter said. "It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against West Indies in May."

The three matches will all be played at the Brian Lara Stadium from August 23-27. South Africa had also toured the West Indies for three T20Is in May , just before the T20 World Cup, but lost that series 0-3.