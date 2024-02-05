Kwena Maphaka is making things happen, and things are happening for him
He has 18 wickets at the World Cup already, is juggling cricket, hockey and higher education, and everything suggests he is a star in the making
"I've always wanted to make as high a team as I can in every sport I play. If everything goes well with cricket, this will probably be my last year of hockey so I just want to make it as memorable as possible"Kwena Maphaka
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket