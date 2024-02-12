Under-19 World Cup 2024: Musheer, Weibgen, Maphaka in ESPNcricinfo's Team of the Tournament

Four Indians and three Australians feature in the XI

The 15th edition of the Under-19 World Cup brought together another batch of talented players from all around the world. There were captains, table-toppers and siblings of established stars who made an impression. Here's ESPNcricinfo's Team of the Tournament:

Matches 7, Runs 309, Avg 44.14, SR 81.31

Solid at the top, Dixon was the only batter among the top five run-getters of the tournament to not get a hundred, but on difficult tracks at Kimberley and under pressure in the semi-final and final in Benoni, Dixon's contributions were invaluable. He was Australia's stand-out batter in the competition.

Matches 6, Runs 287, Avg 57.40, SR 94.09

One half of the most destructive opening pairs in the tournament, Pretorius balanced caution with aggression expertly. He only got better as the tournament went on, finishing with three half-centuries and top scoring for South Africa in the semi-final. He even took off the gloves and bowled nine handy overs of offspin when Juan James picked up an injury in a thrilling opening game win against West Indies.

Matches 7, Runs 304, Avg 50.66, SR 83.28

Australia's captain commands his way to number three in this team, after scoring one of the most challenging hundreds of the tournament against England. Weibgen's tactical genius was on display throughout the campaign, culminating with Australia's brave selection calls and decision to bat first in overcast conditions in the final against India, where Weibgen's 48 after an early wicket set them on course to the title.

Matches 7, Runs 397, Avg 56.71, SR 77.69

Finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer might matter little to India's captain after going down in the final, but Saharan was the primary reason for India's domination through the group stage and Super Sixes. He led India's extraordinary fightback after being on the ropes in the semi-final against South Africa.

Matches 7, Runs 360, Avg 60.00, SR 98.09, Wkts 7, Avg 26.57, Econ 3.63

The only batter with two hundreds in the tournament, Musheer was India's only allrounder who contributed effectively with bat and ball. While he failed with the bat in the semi-final and final, his left-arm spin still saw him finish with seven wickets.

Matches 7, Runs 303 runs, Avg 60.60, SR 116.53

Being calm under pressure and having the rare ability to counterattack by putting good balls away to the boundary makes Dhas a serious talent. Easily, the batter with the most pedigree and skill on display.

Matches 5, Runs 207, Avg 69.00, SR 109.52

If there's one player who walks into the team of the tournament despite his side not making it to the final four, it's this West Indies wicketkeeper-batter from Antigua. Nearly pulled off an incredible heist single-handedly against South Africa, and followed it up with another stroke-filled half-century against Scotland. The prospect of Dhas and Andrew finishing off the innings would keep any bowling attack on their toes.

Matches 7, Wkts 21, Avg 9.71, Eco 3.81

Player of the tournament. Left-arm swing and seam at pace, with the ability to hurry batters on the front and back foot, he finished with the second-highest wickets tally in a single edition of the Under-19 World Cup, including three five-wicket hauls and as many Player of the Match awards. South Africa might well go on to remember this World Cup for being the one in which they discovered Maphaka, just as they do with the 2014 edition where they unearthed Kagiso Rabada.

Matches 6, Wkts 18, Avg 12.38, Eco 4.12

With crucial wickets in every game, Shah almost single-handedly carried Pakistan to the semi-final after a breathtaking display of seam bowling in the virtual quarter-final against Bangladesh. He has the pace, and he got better at controlling it with each game. It may not be long before Naseem Shah's little brother might be bowling in tandem with him for the senior side.

Matches 6, Wkts 14, Avg 11.71, Eco 3.79

It's hard to pick one out of a formidable three-man pace attack that was largely responsible for Australia finishing as champions, but Vidler was very much the leader of the attack, striking with the new ball on every occasion. While Tom Straker and Mahli Beardman bagged the Player of the Match awards in the semi-final and final respectively, it was Vidler who built the pressure and opened the floodgates.

Matches 7, Wkts 18, Avg 10.27, Eco 2.68

Pandey's tournament, much like Musheer's, tapered off slightly towards the knockouts, but he was virtually unplayable in Bloemfontein. For a left-arm finger spinner to finish as the tournament's joint second-highest wicket-taker in South African conditions is no small feat.

12th man Nathan Edward (West Indies)