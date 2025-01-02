Not yet 19, Maphaka has a chance to 'be the man for the team'

Kwena Maphaka does not need to think of himself as being "on trial" when he becomes the youngest Test debutant for South Africa at Newlands on Friday. Maphaka will be 18 years and 270 days old at the time, not yet in possession of his final school results (which come out in about ten days' time) and has just three first-class matches to his name.

"We know what his talent is about," Temba Bavuma , South Africa's Test captain, said on the eve of the game against Pakistan.

Those who watched the white-ball matches against Pakistan, where Maphaka reached speeds above 150kph, already know about some of it. Maphaka's raw pace was on display when he hit the Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the glove in the third ODI and then rushed him into a pull shot off the next ball which Babar played to short midwicket. The match before that, his athletic instincts were on full display when he leapt up in his follow through to take a sharp catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan. He picked up 4 for 72 in that game

Those who watched the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year might have seen all this coming. On some of South Africa's less lively pitches, Maphaka picked up 21 wickets at an eyepopping average of 9.71 . South Africa lost in the semi-final but Maphaka's haul was not overtaken and he was named Player of the Tournament.

But there was one person who knew even before this year's age-group tournament that Maphaka's talent was extraordinary: South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad . While working as national U-19 coach a couple of years ago, he remembers "seeing Kwena at the camp and I said to the selectors, 'This kid's going with us to the World Cup'. Everybody jumped up and said, 'what are you talking about? He's 15 years old'," Conrad told ESPNcricinfo two days before the match. "I said to them that we might not reap the rewards at this World Cup but we're definitely going to reap the rewards down the line."

Maphaka was part of the South Africa squad that travelled to the U-19 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2022. He played three matches and took seven wickets and also had the opportunity to be mentored by the man who would become South Africa's Test coach a year later. Then, Conrad included Maphaka in a South Africa A squad that toured Sri Lanka in June 2023. Maphaka made his first-class debut on that trip, before he had even played a domestic red-ball match, under Conrad's watch. So it's hardly surprising that Conrad brought Maphaka into the squad as soon as he had the opportunity to: once his school examinations were over (which is the reason he did not go on the away Test tours) and there was a vacancy in the attack.

"He seems like he wants to be the man for the team. He has the characteristics to at least to fulfil his potential. And I guess for us it's to support him and make him feel free to continue being the person that he is" Temba Bavuma on Kwena Maphaka

With Gerald Coetzee and Wiaan Mulder injured at Kingsmead, Maphaka was brought into the Test squad in the Sri Lanka series but did not play at St George's Park. Dane Paterson , a slower bowler who moves the ball off the seam, was preferred. Paterson took seven wickets and retained his place for Boxing Day, where allrounder Corbin Bosch debuted. But now, with Mulder back in and carded to bat as high as No. 3, Bosch has dropped out and though Paterson is desperately unlucky to miss out after 13 wickets in his last two Tests, the circumstances are ideal for Maphaka to debut.

"Kwena selection is on potential, more than anything. But obviously, he exudes talent and we wanted to go with an extra bit of pace as well," Bavuma explained. "Unfortunately, a guy like Dane Paterson, who has been superb for us, misses out. So we're quite excited for Kwena - also considering the fact that we've got a series on the line. We want to give an opportunity to a young guy, when there's a consequence to it. Whatever happens from his point of view, from a performance point of view, it'll put him in good stead."

On eve of the match, it sounded like he may even be entrusted with the new ball alongside Kagiso Rabada . "I'm sure he'll be looking forward to running in with KG over the next five days," Bavuma said. "We're super excited for the young talent."

As captain, Bavuma will look to balance giving Maphaka a licence to simply do his thing with ensuring that he learns as much as possible from the experience. The message is that there is no pressure on him, but there is the opportunity to lay the groundwork for a long and successful career.

"With a guy like Kwena, you want to allow him to be as free as he can. You want to allow him to continue being the Kwena he is and to allow the exuberance of youth to come out," Bavuma said. "More specifically with him, it's a case of Kwena running and bowling as quickly as you can, allowing him to kind of just spread his wings. Obviously with him, he doesn't have the foundation. A lot of us played first-class cricket, we were able to fail, come back and find a way. He's just going to have to learn quite quickly but he has the talent that will make it a little bit easier for him. Also, he's not on trial in this game. We know what his talent is about."

Though Bavuma has not played a red-ball game with Maphaka before, they have shared the international stage in two ODIs and have trained together. From what Bavuma has seen, Maphaka "seems to have a good understanding of his game, especially at his age; he is a strong competitor as well and you can see it in all the other things that we do, even playing soccer".