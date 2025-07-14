WI batting failure puts Australia in command on a 15-wicket day

Australia 225 and 99 for 6 (Green 42*, Alzarri 3-19, Shamar 2-26) lead West Indies 143 (Boland 3-34, Cummins 2-24, Hazlewood 2-32) by 181 runs

West Indies' pace bowlers surged under lights on the second day at Sabina Park as the Test moved a breakneck speed with Australia stumbling to 99 for 6 amid a torrid working over in some of the toughest conditions imaginable.

Sam Konstas ' miserable series ended with a duck, leaving his Test prospects for the Ashes in jeopardy, but Cameron Green played outstandingly for an innings worth far more than the 42 on the scoreboard although he could have been run out on 14. By the close of another hectic day which saw 15 wickets fall, Australia held a lead of 181 which was already considerable in the conditions but West Indies had given themselves a glimmer.

West Indies had been dismantled for 143 with Australia's bowling sharing the success. Scott Boland , who replaced Nathan Lyon in the XI, finished with three wickets. It meant a first-innings lead of 82 for Australia, but also saw them starting their second innings at the beginning of the final session as the lights took full hold.

The passage of play when West Indies took the new ball was electrifying. Konstas wasn't able to get off the mark as he jabbed at a short-of-a-length delivery from Shamar Joseph and was taken in the gully. It left Konstas, who had been billed as the future of the top order, with 50 runs in the series at 8.33.

Usman Khawaja managed to take his balls-faced tally in the series to over 300 - a not inconsiderable achievement given the conditions - but inside-edged a big drive against Shamar Joseph into his stumps, making it all six dismissals for the series from around the wicket.

Then Alzarri Joseph turned up the throttle against Steven Smith with a spell where he touched 147kph and produced the fastest over by a West Indies bowler in the series.

Smith was dropped on 1, a low chance to Justin Greaves at second slip, and appeared to have trouble sighting the ball which is a challenge he has spoken about in day-night Tests. With his 12th delivery to him, Alzarri found the inside edge with a fuller delivery having pinned Smith back in the crease.

West Indies spurned a golden chance to remove Green when he and Travis Head were caught ball-watching over a single. Briefly the pair resisted, but it couldn't last as Head sent a low catch to second slip against Greaves.

Beau Webster was defeated by late movement from Alzarri, a virtually unplayable delivery, and Alex Carey edged a wild drive to slip two balls after being clanged on the helmet by a bouncer that required repair work to the helmet. Carey's stroke was one of a batter not backing their chances of hanging around.

As with the opening day, the game moved at a much more sedate pace for the first two hours. West Indies had fought hard during the morning session which took on a similar pattern to Australia's first innings where the scoring rate was low. They were 73 for 3 at the interval and later 124 for 5 before tumbling in a heap with a mixture of good deliveries and poor batting.

Scott Boland, who replaced Nathan Lyon in the XI, finished with three wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Brandon King, who had opened after injuries to John Campbell and Mikyle Louis on the first day, had been solid during the opening exchanges before falling to a bail-trimming lbw against Josh Hazlewood.

There was a brief moment of controversy when John Campbell was nearly run out by Pat Cummins ' under-arm flick from mid-on. Nitin Menon didn't call for the TV umpire and said Australia hadn't appealed. Replays showed Campbell's bat bounced but had been ground fractionally over the line beforehand. There was a heated conversation between Cummins and Menon in the aftermath.

Roston Chase had battled through 70 balls when he edged a lifter from Cummins to first slip as he tried to drop the bat and gloves out of the line.

Campbell, meanwhile, had shaped up well, showing good judgement with tip and runs while latching onto anything slightly lose, especially a crunching cover drive against Hazlewood. However, a moment of misjudgment ended his stay when he shouldered arms to Boland.

Louis, who hurt his knee on the opening day, played the worst shot from the top order, a horrid swipe across the line to leave West Indies 95 for 5.

But Australia weren't blemish free. Carey missed two chances, the first when he dived across in front of first slip for an edge off Greaves then a low inside edge from Shai Hope. However, Hope fell next ball when a delivery nipped sharply from Boland, scooting past the inside edge.