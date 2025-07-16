Root back on top of ICC Test rankings; Boland hat-trick propels him into top 10
Gill has dropped three places to No. 9, Bumrah continues to top the bowling chart
Joe Root is back on top of the ICC men's Test batting rankings after being briefly displaced by his team-mate Harry Brook.
In the Lord's Test, Root made 104 in the first innings and 40 in the second as England beat India by 22 runs. Brook, who made scores of 11 and 23, is now third, with New Zealand's Kane Williamson going second.
India captain Shubman Gill had a disappointing outing at Lord's and dropped from No. 6 to No. 9, while Rishabh Pant also dropped a place to No. 8 despite his first-innings 74.
KL Rahul, the other centurion in the match, moved up five spots, as did Ravindra Jadeja, who notched fifties in both innings, including a stubborn 61 not out that went in vain in their chase of 193. Jadeja and Rahul went up to Nos. 34 and 35, respectively.
Australia's Steven Smith jumped above Yashasvi Jaiswal to go fourth on the charts after making 48 in the first innings of the low-scoring day-night Test in Jamaica. Jaiswal had scores of 13 and 0 at Lord's - the first time he failed to go past fifty in a Test against England.
While Jasprit Bumrah kept his place at the top of the bowling charts after a five-for against England, Scott Boland went up six places to sixth thanks to his six wickets, including a second-innings hat-trick, against West Indies.
Mitchell Starc, who claimed figures of 6 for 9 as Australia bundled West Indies out for 27 in the fourth innings, stayed at No. 10 on the bowling charts, although he gained two spots in the allrounder rankings, which is still topped by Jadeja.