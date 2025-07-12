Matches (17)
West Indies vs Australia, 3rd Test at Kingston, WI vs AUS, Jul 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Test (D/N), Kingston, July 12 - 16, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Australia FlagAustralia
Today
6:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
AustraliaAustralia
220024
6
West IndiesWest Indies
20200
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KC Brathwaite
10 M • 427 Runs • 21.35 Avg • 49.47 SR
M Louis
8 M • 317 Runs • 19.81 Avg • 42.26 SR
TM Head
10 M • 754 Runs • 44.35 Avg • 86.07 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 739 Runs • 49.27 Avg • 55.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JNT Seales
9 M • 44 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 36.59 SR
S Joseph
7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 39.86 SR
PJ Cummins
8 M • 38 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 39.65 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
Roston Chase (c)
Allrounder
Jomel Warrican (vc)
Bowler
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Kraigg Brathwaite 
Opening Batter
John Campbell 
Opening Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tevin Imlach 
Top order Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Series
Australia tour of West Indies
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2595
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, Dinner 15.30-16.10, Tea 18.10-18.30, Close 20.30
Match days12,13,14,15,16 July 2025 - daynight (5-day match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
India
Nitin Menon
TV Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Hazlewood and Johnson to miss T20Is against West Indies; Bartlett and Fraser-McGurk named replacements

'Everything's an option' - Could Lyon be left out for first time in 12 years?

Cummins often confirms his XI the day before a Test, but that wasn't the case in Jamaica with "unknowns" at play

West Indies, Australia weigh up selection for pink-ball challenge

Neither side confirmed their XI the day before the final Test with Australia leaving the door ajar to leave out Nathan Lyon

Starc @ 100: A beast at home, a pink-ball master and a menace for left-handers

All the stats from the Australian quick's phenomenal career

'Might be a few things going on' as Sabina Park makes pink-ball debut

Mitchell Starc has no problems with the low-slung floodlights or the dark pockets on the ground, while Brandon King expects Sabina Park to be "a decent wicket"

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS220024100.00
SL21011666.67
IND21101250.00
ENG21101250.00
BAN2011416.67
WI202000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table