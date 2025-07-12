Matches (17)
West Indies vs Australia, 3rd Test at Kingston, WI vs AUS, Jul 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Match centre Ground time: 01:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 427 Runs • 21.35 Avg • 49.47 SR
8 M • 317 Runs • 19.81 Avg • 42.26 SR
AUS10 M • 754 Runs • 44.35 Avg • 86.07 SR
AUS9 M • 739 Runs • 49.27 Avg • 55.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 44 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 36.59 SR
7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 39.86 SR
AUS8 M • 38 Wkts • 2.95 Econ • 39.65 SR
AUS10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 42 SR
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2595
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, Dinner 15.30-16.10, Tea 18.10-18.30, Close 20.30
|Match days
|12,13,14,15,16 July 2025 - daynight (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Cummins to sit out white-ball matches against South Africa
Hazlewood and Johnson to miss T20Is against West Indies; Bartlett and Fraser-McGurk named replacements
'Everything's an option' - Could Lyon be left out for first time in 12 years?
Cummins often confirms his XI the day before a Test, but that wasn't the case in Jamaica with "unknowns" at play
West Indies, Australia weigh up selection for pink-ball challenge
Neither side confirmed their XI the day before the final Test with Australia leaving the door ajar to leave out Nathan Lyon
Starc @ 100: A beast at home, a pink-ball master and a menace for left-handers
All the stats from the Australian quick's phenomenal career