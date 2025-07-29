Lyon was 'disappointed on a number of levels' after being left out of Jamaica Test

Nathan Lyon says he was disappointed with being left out of Australia 's final Test of the recent Caribbean tour, but he understood why the selectors made the decision, and that in hindsight, it was the right call.

Lyon had not been left out of Australia's Test XI for any reason other than injury since 2013, but the selectors made the bold decision to leave him out for the third pink-ball Test at Sabina Park. They picked four fast bowlers instead, because the conditions were set to be so extreme.

Lyon spoke for the first time since missing the Test on Tuesday in Melbourne, during an appearance with a corporate partner of his BBL club Melbourne Renegades . He did not hide his disappointment, revealing that much of it was driven by missing out on playing in close friend Mitchell Starc 's 100th Test.

"There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it," he said. "Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. And then honestly, the other one was not to walk out on the field with Starcy. I've played 90-odd Test matches with Starcy, so to be able to walk out there with him in his 100th would have been amazing. But I was still there, running the drinks, and still part of it.

"I want to play every game for Australia, and I've just got that belief that I can play a role in any conditions, as every cricketer should have that belief.

"But at the end of the day, we can sit here and say hats off to them, they made the right call. And if I'm going to miss a game, Scott Boland is probably the guy you want to see go out there and perform. And for him to go out there and bowl like he did, like we always know he does, to take a hat-trick, was pretty special. And to witness the guys bowl them out for 27 that was pretty amazing."

The decision to leave Lyon out - and the dominance of Australia's quicks as a quartet - has naturally led to discussion about whether it could happen again in the Ashes this summer, if similarly extreme conditions presented themselves.

Part of the reasoning for Lyon's omission was that he did not bowl a single over in the 2022 Ashes pink-ball Test in Hobart. He also bowled just one over in last year's pink-ball Test in Adelaide against India.

He did not play a part in Starc's 100th Test • ICC via Getty Images

But Lyon was adamant he would be a lock for all five Ashes Tests, particularly given his record at the first three Test venues : Perth's Optus Stadium, the Gabba and Adelaide Oval.

"I'm definitely not thinking about my place in the team," Lyon said. "I know my role in the side, and the conditions really was the reason why I missed that Test match. But I'm fully focused on making sure that fitness levels are high, skill levels are high, leading into the first three Shield games and then into the Perth Test match. I love bowling in Perth. Love bowling all around Australia if I'm being honest with you, so no, I've got no doubts there."

There are doubts, however, about who will be Australia's opener for the Perth Test alongside Usman Khawaja, after Sam Konstas endured a nightmare tour of the Caribbean. But Lyon, who has been a big supporter of Konstas in his brief time around the Australian team - including inviting him to a private training camp in Brisbane prior to the WTC final - implored the critics not to be too hard on the 19-year-old.

"I think it's been a massive learning curve for Sam," Lyon said. "I don't think we need to be so hard on him. I think he's obviously young, and he's still learning his game. And I think we've all, as Test cricketers, been through those periods throughout our career. It's about, especially our senior players, making sure that we're getting around him and making sure that he knows he's got full support.

"I'm not a selector but I'd be surprised if he didn't go on the [Australia A] tour to India. So, I think he's going to have some cricket there, but then he's obviously got Shield cricket as well. And like everyone, we want to go out there and perform for our states and make sure that we're putting our hands up for national selection. No one's got a given right to be picked for Australia. And so, it's about us putting our arms around him, making sure that he goes out there and backs his skill and finds a method that he wants to bat with."

Lyon expects to feature in all the Ashes Tests • AFP/Getty Images

Lyon also expected Marnus Labuschagne to bounce back from his axing during the Caribbean tour.

"Marn's upbeat, and so he should be," Lyon said. "His Test record speaks volumes. He absolutely put a couple of coaches into the ground over there with the amount of training that he was doing. But that's Marn. That's the way he prepares. And he's still a class player, and he will be for a long period of time. So I'm still expecting bigger and better things from Marnus."

Lyon will now do a two-month pre-season with New South Wales ahead of the summer and expects to play at least three of the four Sheffield Shield games before the first Test, although his workloads will be managed by Cricket Australia in conjunction with NSW.

He is also hopeful of finally making his BBL debut for Renegades in his third year on the list as Renegades have four games, plus finals if they get there, after the Ashes series is completed. One of those games is at Adelaide Oval against Adelaide Strikers, where he started his professional and BBL career. He said he is looking forward to bowling to close friends Travis Head and Alex Carey.