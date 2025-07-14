Konstas will play for Australia again, but will he play the Ashes this year?

It was meant, or at least hoped, to be the beginning of something. The new era of Australia 's top order. But as Sam Konstas walked slowly off Sabina Park in the glare of the floodlights having fallen for a duck, there was instead a familiar question being asked: who is going to open the batting for Australia going forward?

In six innings against West Indies, he has made 50 runs at 8.33. That's the lowest series average for an Australia opener in the 21st century, pushing David Warner's 2019 Ashes into second place. Across all time, only Alec Bannerman, Rick Darling, Wayne Phillips and Keith Stackpole have scored fewer runs in six innings as an opener in a series . Those are harsh numbers to sit with a 19-year-old who has basically been asked to develop his game on the international stage: five of Konstas' 20 first-class matches have been Tests.

In his final innings of the series, Konstas could not have asked for a tougher set of conditions than West Indies' very good pace attack with a new pink Dukes ball under lights. He left his first ball from Shamar Joseph, defended the second and third, and shouldered arms to the fourth. The fifth ball of the over was short of a length outside off and Konstas pushed at it off the back foot, the thick edge flying to Roston Chase at gully.

"It's pretty hard, but you wouldn't know how he's been going, if he's gone well or not. He seems pretty level," Scott Boland said. "He's always training hard. I see him hit hundreds of balls. I'm sure he's got a big future. It's not going to be the last he plays for Australia."

West Indies have bowled very well to Konstas and his opener partner Usman Khawaja throughout the series. Khawaja fell for the sixth time in six innings from around the wicket, dragging Shamar Joseph into his stumps, although has soaked up more than 300 deliveries in the three matches. Meanwhile, they have exposed Konstas on both sides of his bat, raising questions over whether he has technical issues that should be addressed at the level below.

In Barbados, he was twice removed by in-duckers, targeting a weakness that had been evident in his early career, and it was a similar manner of dismissal in the first innings in Jamaica. In Grenada, he edged behind and then in the second innings dragged on looking to force through the off side. On the opening day of the second Test, Konstas got himself set on 25 - an innings termed a " small step forward " by coach Andrew McDonald - and in Jamaica, worked hard to 17 although he was given a life in the slips. It's slim pickings.

And while the last few weeks have rough, in years to come it may be viewed as growing pains. Sam Konstas can still forge a long Test career. But, for now, it's back to the drawing board for the selectors

There need to be some caveats. Conditions in the Caribbean have been torrid for openers. The highest score by any of them is 47. The overall collective batting average for the series from both sides currently sits below 20. When Steven Smith is all at sea as he was against Alzarri Joseph, you know it's tough. Konstas is not alone. It was asking a lot, maybe too much.

But the spotlight has been on him because Australia are desperate to find a settled opening pair, well aware that they may need another new opener before too long. Prior to this series, McDonald said he wanted some stability before facing England in the Ashes. Now it feels a lot will have to go right for Konstas to be walking out in Perth.

The Australian selectors had waited to bring Konstas back after his whirlwind debut against India. He sat out the Sri Lanka tour when the long-standing plan to open with Travis Head was retained and then Marnus Labuschagne was given one last chance to save his place in the World Test Championship final.

Between Konstas' two Test series, there had been the extraordinary display in the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria, where he fell sweeping Boland in the third over. He managed to recalibrate himself somewhat for the latter stages of the season, but since the heady moments of his Test debut, it has felt like he is trying to work out the batter he wants or needs to be.

At around the time Konstas was dismissed in Jamaica, the state fixtures from the Australian domestic season were released and it laid out the run of matches Konstas has before the start of the Ashes with Sheffield Shield matches at the WACA, Junction Oval, the Gabba and SCG. He is also a good chance of featuring for Australia A in the two four-day games on the tour of India in late September. Three or four hundreds, particularly at home Test venues and, perhaps, the Ashes isn't out of reach.

When it was put to McDonald last week that Test selection was heading for another "bat-off", he smiled and said that was the media's term not his. But he acknowledged there would be great opportunities. The Test-match dream for the likes of Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw could well live on. There will be uncapped players such as Jake Weatherald thrown into the mix. Labuschagne may yet find a way back at the top of the order.