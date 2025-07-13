Pink-ball theatre: Unplayable deliveries, unbelievable catches and T20 batting in Test cricket

a lot. A lot happened on the opening day at Sabina Park, and not just with the ball - although that certainly did

One of the greatest spinners of all time was left out. Australia lost 7 for 68 under lights. Batters went into T20 mode in the third session of a Test. Jayden Seales bowled a worldie of a delivery. A substitute fielder took a worldie of a catch. West Indies picked up three injuries and had to manufacture an entirely new opening pair.

Day-night Tests can have a strange tempo to them in that, for periods, things can move at a sedate pace, as if setting up for that final session under lights before moving at a breakneck speed. Early in the last session, around the time Beau Webster was dismissed shortly after Steven Smith , Australia shelved the idea of batting normally. At one point, it was worth pondering if Pat Cummins may declare, but the lower order kept swinging until West Indies had 45 minutes to face.

On its own, leaving out a spinner on a well-grassed pitch for a pink-ball Test shouldn't really scream selection shock. But this spinner has 562 Test wickets. The day before, Cummins had sown the seeds for a selection call that, while having plenty of logic behind it, still came with a lot of significance.

About half an hour before the toss, Nathan Lyon was kicking a football on his own. A couple of backroom staff wandered up to him. There was a tap on the shoulder from one. Then Scott Boland took the tape measure and marked out his run-up. For the first time in 12 years, Lyon wasn't included in the XI when he's been fit.

He had bowled one over against India last season in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide and wasn't needed under lights against England in Hobart during the 2021-22 Ashes. But overall, he has been prolific with the pink ball. Australia have got creative with selection on the subcontinent in recent years, but this was still a surprise.

"It's odd not having him out there," Smith said. "I think most of us have played pretty much every game with him, but conditions are conditions. I think we saw today how much seam was on offer and Scott Boland's not too bad at that, as we've seen on numerous occasions. Obviously, Nathan's an exceptional bowler, it's certainly nothing to do with his skill that's for sure."

When debutant Kevlon Anderson spilled Sam Konstas at third slip, you feared if West Indies were going to have another fielding nightmare. By tea - the first interval, not the second, in the world of day-night Tests, although can anyone actually agree on what to call them? - they only had one wicket to show for their efforts but had beaten the bat regularly amid sometimes extravagant seam movement.

"I think some of the numbers early on, the seam amounts were through the roof," Smith said. "They might have bowled just a fraction short. It looks pretty sometimes when the ball misses the bat, but when it's a little bit shorter, it's actually going too far to catch the edge on a lot of occasions."

Steven Smith and Co went into T20 mode in the third session of a Test • Associated Press

But early in the middle session, Shai Hope pulled off a spectacular catch to remove Usman Khawaja, flying one-handed towards first slip. It was another around-the-wicket dismissal for Khawaja but it had been a gutsy stay. Hope, meanwhile, had taken a terrific catch in Grenada to remove Travis Head and his return to Test cricket as a wicketkeeper has been very solid.

Still, shortly before the dinner interval, Australia were sitting nicely on 129 for 2. Then Seales produced one of the deliveries of the series to remove a well-set Cameron Green: angled into middle from wide of the crease, nipping off the seam, zipping past the edge and trimming the bails. Sometimes you really do get a good one.

"The ball did a lot more today than it did throughout the entire series," Seales said. "There were a lot of plays and misses, and not enticing the edges as we did in the previous matches. But as the movement calmed down and the pitch calmed down a bit, it was easier to get wickets."

After dinner, with the lights in full effect, Smith wasn't going to hang around. He edged one wide of second slip, slashed one over the cordon then nicked a big drive to first. "Throw the kitchen sink at it," he said when asked about his thinking. "Any width, I was just trying to climb into it. It felt pretty tricky out there and it felt like when the ball was up there and you get a good look at it, have a go at it."

Webster soon fell and it was clear Australia weren't going to try and see out the day. "We knew that Australia wanted to bowl under the lights, so they would push and see how much they could get," Seales said.

Substitute Anderson Phillip pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Travis Head • Associated Press

With Head and Alex Carey at the crease, Australia had a pair who could cause damage in a short period of time. Carey, especially, continued to strike the ball crisply. Then Head tried to drive Justin Greaves over extra cover. Off the bat, he appeared to have placed it well enough. But Anderson Phillip , on as one of three substitute fielders, sprinted to his right at mid-off, dived full length, held the catch horizontal to the ground and managed to cling on as he hit the turf. "Great effort, great effort, great catch," Ian Bishop said on commentary. "It had to be a fast bowler to do it, great athleticism."

Left with 45 minutes to bat, neither designated opener could come out for West Indies. Mikyle Louis had jarred his knee in the outfield - his prognosis did not sound promising - and John Campbell took a blow on the chest at short leg from a hard sweep by Smith.

It felt like Mitchell Starc , in his 100th Test, could take a wicket nearly every ball. Then he did: Anderson dragging on in what was one of the tougher debut scenarios to imagine. Starc went to 396 Test wickets. Those four more may not be long in coming.