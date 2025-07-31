Nathan Lyon: 'In my eyes, Jack Leach is still England's best spinner'

Speaking at a Cricket Australia sponsorship announcement in Sydney on Thursday, Lyon said former England seamer James Anderson had revealed to him that Bashir had been selected to try and replicate what Lyon does in Australia. But Lyon believes Leach is still the best spinner England has.

"I obviously played with Jimmy Anderson last year at Lancashire, and they basically said that they're picking Bashir to do what I do," Lyon said. "So I took a little bit of pride out of Jimmy respecting a little bit of what I've been able to do in my career. But Bashir has been okay.

"Jacob Bethell is playing this Test match [at The Oval against India], and he looks like he'll take up the spin bowling from Liam Dawson. But in my eyes, Jack Leach is still their best spinner."

Leach, 34, has not played for England since last year's tour of Pakistan , where he had a modest series compared Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who spun Pakistan to victory in the final two Tests. Leach's return of 16 wickets at an average of 31.43 and a strike rate of 50.75 in three Tests in that series were still well ahead of Bashir's nine wickets at 49.55 and 79.44, respectively.

England have since committed to Bashir as the No.1 spinner across their last three series - against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and India. When he suffered a series-ending finger injury in the Lord's Test of the ongoing series against India, Liam Dawson returned as England's sole spinner for the fourth Test in Manchester after eight years in the Test wilderness. Dawson has since been left out for the fifth and final Test at The Oval, with England picking four fast bowlers as well as Jacob Bethell as a part-time left-arm spin option in place of Dawson.

Leach took 6 for 63 in his most recent outing, for Somerset against Durham at Taunton, in what turned out to be a two-day game on a pitch that was described as "appalling" by Ian Botham . Leach is currently the fourth-leading wicket-taker, and the leading spinner, in division one of the County Championship this season, with 39 wickets at 24.76, including two six-wicket hauls.

Jack Leach played three Tests on the last Australia tour in 2021-22 • Getty Images

Leach played three Tests in Australia on the 2021-22 Ashes tour, taking just six wickets at 53.50, and was left out of the final Test in Hobart. Instead, England picked four seamers in a pink-ball game where Lyon did not bowl a single delivery as Australia won inside three days.

Bashir, meanwhile, was sent on the England Lions tour of Australia earlier this year to play three four-day games against Cricket Australia (CA) XI and Australia A, although none of them was played at Test venues.

He returned match figures of 2 for 91 and 1 for 109 in the two fixtures against the CA XI in Brisbane. Against Australia A in the unofficial Test at Cricket Central in Sydney, which the Lions lost by an innings, Bashir got 1 for 74 in the only innings he bowled.

"It is a massive role, and it can be a massive challenge for people who haven't done it in the past in these conditions. But I'm not going to let my secrets out so they come out and perform well out here" Nathan Lyon believes spinners will have their share of role to play in the Ashes this summer

Lyon himself was left out of Australia's most recent Test match , against West Indies in Jamaica, as the selectors opted for four quicks in a pink-ball game that ended inside two-and-a-half days. But he believes spinners will have their share of role to play in the Ashes in Australia despite the pitches being very seam-friendly in recent years.