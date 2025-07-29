Two-day pink-ball Prime Minister's XI match ahead of Ashes day-night Test

An England XI will face the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball match in Canberra in late November ahead of the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba.

The match at Manuka Oval will take place on November 29 and 30, starting four days after the opening Test in Perth and finishing three days before the pink-ball Test in Brisbane, which this season is the venue for the day-night encounter instead of the traditional Adelaide Oval.

It will provide England's players a chance to acclimatise to the pink ball in match conditions in what was traditionally a one-day fixture before becoming a multi-day game in 2022-23 when West Indies were the opposition.

Last season the game was reduced to a two-dayer against India but became a one-day contest due to rain. However, it still had a major bearing on the Test series with Sam Konstas flaying a century which played a significant part in him earning a call-up for the MCG.

The PM's XI match will be England's only fixture outside of the five Tests once the Ashes begins. They will prepare for the series with a three-day game against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth , although that is expected to consist more of centre-wicket practice scenarios rather than being a fully-fledged match. However, tickets for the opening day have already sold out.

Unlike the two matches England Lions will play - against a CA XI and Australia A - that run concurrently with the first two Ashes Tests, the PM's XI contest does not clash with the Sheffield Shield.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "An Ashes series is something every cricket fan looks forward to. Like many Australians I grew up admiring, and begrudging, the brilliance of players like Ian Botham, David Gower, and Graham Gooch.