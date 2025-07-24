England to play only one Ashes warm-up match, against England Lions

England will play only one official practice match, against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth, in preparation for the first Ashes Test in late November.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that the fixture would be part of a three-match England Lions tour that will run concurrently with the Ashes series in Australia.

England will play a three-day red-ball game at Lilac Hill, the home of Midland Guildford Cricket Club in Perth's eastern suburbs, from November 13-15 ahead of the first Ashes Test starting at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 21. Lilac Hill was once the traditional first tour stop for all international teams when visiting Australia throughout the 1990s as the visiting Test team would play a 50-over festival game to kick off the tour.

That tradition has long been shelved with touring teams not even playing matches against Australian state sides any more. England have opted to follow a similar pre-tour preparation that India had in Australia last year, except India's only intra-squad match was played behind closed doors at the WACA ground with no media or outsiders allowed in.

There is no ability to close off Lilac Hill to the public as it is open parkland alongside the Swan River. The WACA ground is unavailable on November 13-14 owing to a Sheffield Shield game being scheduled between Western Australia and Queensland on November 11-14, but both Australia and England will likely have access to the WACA ground for centre-wicket training and net sessions in the days leading up to the first Test.

While England will play just one practice game before the first Test in Perth, it's understood they may play another a two-day fixture in Canberra against the Prime Minister's XI in between the first and second Test at the Gabba, which will be a pink-ball day-night Test. The Prime Minister's XI match is yet to be confirmed but it could double as England's pink-ball warm-up for the Gabba.

Meanwhile, England Lions will play three fixtures in total on their concurrent tour of Australia. Following the England game, they will play a second four-day match at the same Lilac Hill venue against a Cricket Australia XI that will likely comprise of developing fringe Australian domestic and Under-19 players who will not be playing in the Shield round that starts on November 22.

Shoaib Bashir played for England Lions on an Australia tour in January and February • Getty Images

The Lions will then travel to Brisbane with the England Test squad and play a four-day game against an Australia A team at Allan Border Field on December 5-8, while the second Ashes Test at the Gabba runs from December 4-8. The two Lions games running alongside the Test matches could allow England's management to play some of their Test squad members if they are not selected in the XIs for the first two Tests.

Australia's selectors may field a stronger team for the Australia A fixture in Brisbane but again it will run up against the sixth round of the Shield.

"The reciprocal A series against the England Lions is important for Australian cricket giving our players the chance to perform against high calibre opposition," CA head of cricket operations and scheduling Peter Roach said. "We're confident this series will complement what should be a fiercely contested Ashes series and have strong benefits for both countries.

"It is a big year of Australia A cricket opportunities with the recently completed series against Sri Lanka A and tour of India in September before the Lions series."

It will be the second Lions tour to Australia this year after they played three red-ball matches against CA XI and Australia A in January and February in Brisbane and Sydney.

England Lions tour schedule