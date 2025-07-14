Brookes Brilliance keeps Worcestershire quarter-final hopes alive

Worcestershire 176 for 4 (Brookes 56*) beat Leicestershire 173 for 6 (Cox 70*, Taylor 3-25) by 6 wickets

Worcestershire Rapids delivered a complete performance with bat and ball to secure an impressive six-wicket victory over Leicestershire Foxes at Visit Worcestershire New Road, keeping their quarter-final hopes alive heading into the final round of fixtures.

Chasing a target of 174, the Rapids timed their pursuit to perfection, anchored by a stunning, unbeaten 56 from Ethan Brookes , his clean ball-striking and composure under pressure proving the decisive factor.

The all-rounder arrived with the match finely poised at 134 for 4 and accelerated superbly through the closing overs, hitting five sixes and four boundaries in just 28 balls to seal the win with 13 deliveries to spare.

The chase was set up by a positive start from Isaac Mohammed and Brett D'Oliveira, who added 50 for the first wicket inside the power-play.

Though both openers departed in quick succession, Gareth Roderick's punchy 26 from 13 balls kept the tempo up and ensured the Rapids never lost control of the required rate.

When Kashif Ali fell for 16 in the 15th over, there was a flicker of opportunity for the Foxes.

But Brookes, alongside a composed Henry Cullen (18 not out off 12), ensured there would be no further stumble, launching a fearless assault on the Leicestershire attack.

Earlier in the day, Worcestershire's bowlers had combined well after the Foxes opted to bat first. Tom Taylor was the standout, picking up 3 for 25 in an outstanding spell that dismantled the top order and removed both openers inside two overs.

The Foxes were reduced to 5 for 2, and when Rehan Ahmed was dismissed for 32, they had stumbled to 59 for 4 inside eight overs.

Former Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox, however, produced a determined recovery.

The Foxes wicketkeeper played with authority and placement en route to a defiant 70 not out off 44 balls, guiding his side to a competitive total.

His partnerships with Louis Kimber (32) and Tom Scriven (9*) helped stabilise the innings, but the Rapids' bowlers held their nerve well at the death. Ben Dwarshuis, Khurram Shahzad, and Adam Finch each picked up a wicket, and boundaries were largely kept in check after the 15th over.

Despite Cox's efforts, Leicestershire's total of 173 for 6 always felt slightly under-par on a quick-scoring surface, and Worcestershire's clinical response with the bat proved just that.