Worcs vs Leics, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 13 2025

North Group, Worcester, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
LeicestershireLeicestershire
1165024
7
WorcestershireWorcestershire
1257020
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Match days13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN117428
DUR117428
BEARS127528
NOR127528
NOT126624
LEI116524
WOR125720
YOR114716
DER123912
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM1210240
SUR118332
HAM126526
GLA126624
SUS115522
KEN125622
GLO114716
MID113616
ESS122910
