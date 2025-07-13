Matches (23)
RESULT
48th Match, Manchester, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women

#4

148/7
Durham Women FlagDurham Women

#5

(19.2/20 ov, T:149) 149/8

DUR Women won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Report

Heath holds the fort for Durham despite King's late fightback

Crucial 43 inches visitors over the line by two wickets with four balls to spare at Old Trafford

Bess Heath played a winning hand for Durham, Lancashire vs Durham, Old Trafford, Women's Vitality Blast, July 13, 2025

Bess Heath played a winning hand for Durham  •  Luke Adams via Lancashire Cricket

Durham 149 for 8 (Heath 43, King 3-24) beat Lancashire 148 for 7 (Lamb 74, Turner 3-27) by two wickets
A spectacular 43 by Bess Heath allied to a good bowling performance took Durham to a narrow two-wicket victory with four balls to spare against Lancashire Thunder.
Heath strode to the crease with Durham needing 73 for 3 in the tenth over of their reply with Alana King (3 for 24) threatening to turn the game in the hosts favour, but her 23-ball innings transformed the run-chase with the visitors finishing on 149 for 8 despite a late Lancashire fightback.
Emma Lamb signed off with a brilliant 74 for Thunder but her fine effort was the highlight for the hosts with both teams' top three ambitions depending on later results.
Lamb, who joins up with the England squad after this match, scored exactly half of her team's 148 for 7 with Sophia Turner taking 3 for 27 and Katie Levick 2 for 27 as Durham fought back well in the second half of the Thunder innings to restrict the hosts' total.
Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow made a swift start in their pursuit of 149, Bates taking three fours from the second over bowled by Tara Norris, but the bowler struck back four overs later by having the New Zealand international caught at short third by Sophie Morris for 33 off 22 balls.
Hollie Armitage kept that early momentum going with the visitors having 50 runs on the board from the six over powerplay before King struck twice, producing a turning delivery to bowl Marlow for 7 and then a nicely flighted ball that bowled Armitage for 19.
When Mady Villiers drove Phoebe Graham to Norris at mid-off for 13 the Durham reply had faltered at 79 for 4 in the 11th over.
Heath and Mia Rogers put the visitors back on course with 23 runs off 16 balls before Rogers drove a return catch to King for 10 but Heath hit out powerfully taking three fours and a six off the 15th over from Graham to reduce the target to below a run-a-ball.
Heath was bowled by Darcey Carter in the 17th over, and although the loss of Leah Dobson (8) and Katherine Fraser (2) gave the Thunder some late hope, Phoebe Turner (4 not out) and Sophia Turner (1 not out) steered Durham to their target two balls into the final over.
After Thunder had been put in to bat, Eve Jones hit 19 in a 32-run partnership at the end of the fourth over.
Lamb and Seren Smale steadily built on that with a good alliance of 41 off 33 balls but Smale falling for 12 when slicing a drive to Fraser at point off Levick as Thunder reached the halfway point on 79-2.
Lamb went past 1,000 runs for Thunder this season on her way to a 33-ball fifty, achieved in style when she hit Levick for six over midwicket in the 13th over to add to 6 well-struck fours.
Ailsa Lister lent good support in a stand of 46 in 5 overs before edging behind off Sophia Turner for 16 with Thunder 119 for 3 at the start of the 15th over.
Durham found back well, producing some tight bowling to restrict the late over scoring with 29 runs coming from final six overs and that proved key.
Lamb eventually holed out to Mady Villiers at deep midwicket off Sophia Turner at the start of the 19th over as Thunder finished on 148 for 7 after looking set to post a much higher total.
DUR Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
caught3322
EK Marlow
bowled712
HJ Armitage
bowled1913
MK Villiers
caught1312
BAM Heath
bowled4323
MEW Rogers
caught108
L Dobson
caught812
K Fraser
caught24
PE Turner
not out48
S Turner
not out12
Extras(b 1, w 8)
Total149(8 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
SUR-W1210146
BLZ-W127236
WAR-W138436
LAN-W126625
DUR-W125623
HAM-W135821
ESS-W123815
SOM-W121106
