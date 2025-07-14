Matches (24)
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Match at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Harare, July 14, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
South AfricaSouth Africa
------
ZimbabweZimbabwe
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 113.84 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 109.6 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 154.02 SR
HE van der Dussen
3 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 131.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Gwandu
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 12.09 SR
R Ngarava
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 19.11 SR
GF Linde
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
G Coetzee
4 M • 4 Wkts • 11.14 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3316
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days14 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series News

Conway replaces injured Allen for T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe

Hay, Neesham and Robinson to join the squad as additional cover for Bracewell, Chapman, Phillips and Ravindra, who are all involved in the MLC final

Richard Ngarava back in Zimbabwe's T20I squad for triseries

Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, and Vincent Masekesa are the three uncapped players in the squad

Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury

Unicorns will also miss the services of Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play in the Global Super League

Jacobs' checklist: debut for NZ, 2026 T20 World Cup, return to the IPL

Hard-hitting batter is likely to make his international debut against South Africa, his country of birth, in Zimbabwe

Injured Nortje out of action, recovery timelines unknown

"Naturally we are worried. In Anrich's case this is the second or third stress reaction in his back," coach Shuki Conrad said

Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-----
SA-----
ZIM-----
