Matches (24)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (4)
Blast Women League 2 (4)
GSL (2)
MLC (1)
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Match at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Harare, July 14, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
L
NR
W
NR
South Africa
L
L
W
W
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 113.84 SR
ZIM10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 109.6 SR
9 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 154.02 SR
3 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 131.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 12.09 SR
ZIM8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 19.11 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
4 M • 4 Wkts • 11.14 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
ZIM
SA
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3316
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|14 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series News
Conway replaces injured Allen for T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe
Hay, Neesham and Robinson to join the squad as additional cover for Bracewell, Chapman, Phillips and Ravindra, who are all involved in the MLC final
Richard Ngarava back in Zimbabwe's T20I squad for triseries
Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, and Vincent Masekesa are the three uncapped players in the squad
Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury
Unicorns will also miss the services of Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play in the Global Super League
Jacobs' checklist: debut for NZ, 2026 T20 World Cup, return to the IPL
Hard-hitting batter is likely to make his international debut against South Africa, his country of birth, in Zimbabwe