Hermann wants to be 'the guy who wins games for SA'

"I was a bit more irritated that I left 12 runs on the table before I could actually shake hands with the guys and say I'll pull the stumps out and end this game," Hermann said at the post-match conference. That was effectively my role - just to be there at the end. So I was disappointed I couldn't do that but maybe I am just nitpicking. Probably anyone would have taken that. But I want to be a guy to win games for South Africa, and I should have been there at the end."

More irritated because he was actually asked if he was disappointed that he didn't get a half-century in his maiden outing but, as has been the theme for South Africa on this tour, the landmark didn't matter as much as collective cause. "It's disappointing to fall five runs short of a milestone but that's just an added bonus," Hermann said. "It's not a focus of mine to maybe have personal achievements in that regard."

His words echo those of stand-in Test captain Wiaan Mulder, who last week declared South Africa's innings closed on 626 for 5 in the second Test. He was on 367*, 34 runs away from breaking Brian Lara's world-record as the player with the highest individual Test score. Afterwards, Mulder explained that he felt the record should be, "left to the legends," and he stuck to that line even when he revealed that Lara himself later told him he should have gone on to better Lara's score of 400. Mulder's broader explanation was about putting the team's goals before his own and that seems to be the South African way under Shukri Conrad, who has taken over all formats.

Hermann said he has "fit into the environment quite easily," and understands exactly what is expected of him. "It's a holistic picture coming from the Proteas all the way down to domestic cricketers, which made the step up a lot better, because I knew what I did to get me here was what they're looking for," he said. "It's not a situation where you have to go and impress anyone, you just have to be yourself because they've selected you for you and because you fit the brand they want to play."

In Hermann, who finished fifth on the overall SA20 run-scorers' list earlier this year, where he played for the Paarl Royals, South Africa are looking for an attacking top-order player who also has the ability to rebuild an innings. Hermann found himself doing that on occasion for the Royals, especially in situations where Lhuan-dre Pretorius did not come off and once Joe Root had left the campaign. His experience in that tournament helped him when he found himself called on with South Africa 17 for 2 against Zimbabwe and in need of stabilising.

"I was quite fortunately, or unfortunately possibly, in that role quite a lot in SA20, so I'm quite comfortable playing that role. I really do enjoy the pressure situations where we have to take control of the game again, and I was glad I could do it again today," he said. "I know if I just give myself a chance, I'll catch up with my strike rates in any game."

Hermann had 17 runs from the first 20 balls he faced, which included a four and a six, but then went on to take a hat-trick of fours off Wellington Masakadza. He had 30 from 25 balls and finished on 45 from 37 balls, a strike-rate of 121.62. By the time he was dismissed, South Africa were two shots away from victory, which speaks to the way in which he changed the complexion of the innings. Instead of seeing himself as being under scrutiny to perform, he analysed the situation as an opportunity to show what he can do.

"It's an absolute pleasure and privilege. I don't see any tournament or any innings I play now as pressure. Obviously there's expectation, but expectation and pressure are two different things," he said. "There's always expectation to perform and obviously it's just more highlighted here. "I've had a longer journey than most. I'm very thankful because it built certain characteristics in my game and maybe some mental resilience that will stand me in good stead. This is the first step. I hope there's another couple more steps to go and I can have a decently long career playing for South Africa."