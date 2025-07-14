Ugarkar holds his nerve to give MI New York second MLC title in last-over finish

The result completed a remarkable turnaround for MINY, who qualified for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team on the league table, with three wins from ten games, and have since beaten San Francisco Unicorns (Eliminator), Texas Super Kings (Qualifier 2) and now Freedom in the final.

Rushil Ugarkar, you are a hero! He held his nerve against some of the world's best and delivered when it mattered most. A brilliant performance and well-deserved Stake Player of the Match! @StakeIND x @stakenewsindia pic.twitter.com/GKNUZWdO6Z

Ravindra, another player who had a lean run in MLC 2025 - he had crossed 18 just once before this game, when he scored 32 against Seattle Orcas - did raise his game for the big occasion, standing firm even as wickets fell around him at the start, and hitting two sixes and eight fours in his 170.73-strike-rate knock. The partnership with Edwards was worth 84 in 45 balls, and gave Freedom a platform to launch from. But the next partnership, with Phillips, was of 46 runs, and took 42 balls. Perhaps where the game was lost.