New York vs Washington, Final at Dallas, MLC, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Dallas, July 13, 2025, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
W
W
L
W
W
Washington
W
L
W
W
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 368 Runs • 36.8 Avg • 143.75 SR
MI NY10 M • 328 Runs • 46.86 Avg • 138.39 SR
WSF10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 195.71 SR
WSF10 M • 232 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 187.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18 SR
MI NY7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.16 Econ • 14.77 SR
WSF8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 11.53 SR
WSF9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 14.54 SR
Squad
MI NY
WSF
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Pollard and Pooran knock Texas Super Kings out to put MI New York in MLC 2025 final
Du Plessis, Hosein and Ferreira had combined to give Texas Super Kings a fighting total, but it was no match for the power of Pollard and Pooran
Boult's sixes help MI New York eliminate Unicorns in thriller
Unicorns recovered from 16 for 5 to post 131 but couldn't stop MINY from chasing it down, even though they took it deep
Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury
Unicorns will also miss the services of Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play in the Global Super League
Freedom in final after Qualifier 1 abandoned due to heavy rain
With no reserve day scheduled, Freedom advanced directly to the final, having finished first on the points table