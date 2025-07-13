Matches (23)
RESULT
South Group, The Oval, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Surrey FlagSurrey
201/6
Somerset FlagSomerset
(19.3/20 ov, T:202) 134

Surrey won by 67 runs

Report

Topley topples Somerset as Surrey secure home quarter-final

Clash of table-toppers ends in one-sided win after Will Jacks' half-century drives hosts

Reece Topley has been in wicket-taking form, Surrey vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast, Kia Oval, June 2, 2022

Reece Topley claimed three key wickets to topple Somerset  •  Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Surrey 201 for 6 (Jacks 57) beat Somerset 134 (Topley 3-20) by 67 runs
Surrey booked a home tie in the Vitality Blast knockout stages as they thrashed Somerset by 67 runs in the battle of the South Group's top two at the Kia Oval.
Reece Topley (3 for 20) led the charge for wickets, while Jamie Overton, Sam Curran and Adam Zampa all got two apiece as Somerset collapsed from 73 for 2 to 134 all out in pursuit of 202 to win, Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scoring with 38.
Earlier, Will Jacks made 57 in 37 balls with four sixes to provide the backbone of Surrey's 201 for 6. Migael Pretorius was the pick of the visitors' attack with 1 for 28.
Jacks lofted the second ball of the match from England spinner Jack Leach into the crowd. Pace too got the treatment early on as Ryan Patel sent one from Riley Meredith over the ropes and Jacks planted the last ball of the over into the crowd at cow corner as 61 came from the powerplay.
Leach broke the stand a run later, luring Patel down the pitch to be stumped, but another six helped Jacks to 50 in only 30 balls as he and Jason Roy kept up the pressure with a second-wicket stand of 49.
Jacks' departure lbw to Lewis Goldsworthy sparked a slump, the all-rounder then castling Surrey skipper Sam Curran first ball.
Roy thumped another huge six and looked to be moving into overdrive, but when he under-clubbed another from Leach and found the hands of Tom Abell in the deep, Surrey were 127 for 4.
Dan Lawrence threatened to pick up from his century two days earlier with two sixes in a breezy 16-ball 32, but it needed a last-over six into the sightscreen from Chris Jordan to set Somerset 202.
That target looked larger 15 balls into the chase when Topley splayed Tom Lammonby's stumps with 13 on the board, but five fours from Jordan's first over, four of them from the bat of Kohler-Cadmore put the Cidermen on the charge.
A collector's item followed as Ben Foakes dropped Kohler-Cadmore on 20 from an attempted ramp off Topley.
In search of a momentum shift, skipper Sam Curran brought himself on and struck immediately, Will Smeed slapping the first delivery straight to cover.
A tight following over from Overton lifted the rate over 11, but Kohler-Cadmore's response was to spank one from Zampa into the JM Finn Stand for six. The Australian legspinner's revenge was swift as three balls later Kohler-Cadmore skied a top edge into the gloves of Foakes.
And top-edges were catching with Abell following suit from the bowling of Overton, Lawrence the catcher on this occasion.
As the rate soared, Overton caught and bowled Tim Dixon and while skipper Lewis Gregory sent one from Sam Curran high into the seats, he perished trying to repeat the feat and Somerset collapsed.
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
WCF Smeed
caught1914
TA Lammonby
bowled69
T Kohler-Cadmore
caught3823
TB Abell
caught68
SR Dickson
caught108
L Gregory
caught2315
BGF Green
caught1112
M Pretorius
caught27
LP Goldsworthy
caught39
RP Meredith
caught14
MJ Leach
not out88
Extras(lb 2, w 5)
Total134(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN128432
NOR138532
DUR127528
BEARS137628
WOR136724
NOT126624
LEI126624
DER134916
YOR124816
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM1310340
SUR129336
HAM137530
KEN136626
GLA136724
SUS125622
GLO125720
MID123716
ESS122910
Full Table