Matches (23)
WI vs AUS (1)
MLC (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
GSL (2)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Vitality Blast Women (4)
Blast Women League 2 (4)
RESULT
South Group, Canterbury, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
160/5
Kent FlagKent
(18.1/20 ov, T:161) 165/3

Kent won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
Report

Klaassen shows his class as Kent overpower Middlesex

Muyeye's fifty closes the contest out to keep quarter-final hopes alive

Fred Klaassen celebrates a wicket, Somerset vs Kent, Final, Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston, September 18, 2021

Fred Klaassen was in the wickets for Kent  •  Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Kent 165 for 3 (Muyeye 66, Denly 46) beat Middlesex 160 for 5 (Du Plooy 68, Klaassen 3-39) by seven wickets.
The Kent Spitfires are still in with a shout a Vitality Blast quarter-final place, after they coasted to a seven-wicket win over Middlesex at Canterbury, with 11 balls to spare.
Fred Klaassen took 3 for 39 as the visitors were limited to 160 for five from their 20 overs and they needed 68 from Leus Du Plooy to give them something to defend.
A blistering opening partnership of 66 between Tawanda Muyeye, who top-scored with 59 and Harry Finch meant Kent always looked favourites and when Finch went for 36, Joe Denly took the Spitfires to the brink with 46, before Sam Billings sealed the win with a six.
Middlesex chose to bat first but lost Stevie Eskinazi in the second over when he was bowled off stump by Klaassen.
In his next over Klaassen got Ben Geddes for 22, after he slapped him straight to Finch at point, leaving the visitors on 40 for two after the powerplay.
Kane Williamson was caught and bowled by Jack Leaning for just six but Leaning's 10th over went for 14, and allowing Middlesex to reach 68 for three at halfway and Matt Parkinson's 11th went for 16.
There was a lengthy delay while du Plooy was treated for a hand injury, after which Grant Stewart bowled Ryan Higgins middle stump for 19, breaking a partnership worth 68.
Klaassen claimed the key wicket of du Plooy when he was caught by Finch near the rope but some late hitting by Joe Cracknell, who finished on 24 not out, and Luke Hollman, who was unbeaten on 14, steered Middlesex to a defensible total.
It looked less defensible when openers Finch and Muyeye flayed 59 from the powerplay,
Although Zafar Gohar made a breakthrough when he caught and bowled the former for 36, it didn't affect the scoring rate.
A single from Josh Little gave Muyeye his 50 and although Higgins had him caught by du Plooy in the 16th, Billings came in and blasted 20 from seven.
Denly was denied the satisfaction of hitting the winning runs when he was bowled by Tom Helm, leaving Billings to complete the job with a six off Higgins that flew over square leg.
Fred KlaassenLeus du PlooyTawanda MuyeyeJoe DenlyMiddlesexKentMiddlesex vs KentVitality Blast Men

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Kent Innings
Player NameRB
TS Muyeye
caught5941
HZ Finch
caught3628
JL Denly
bowled4631
SW Billings
not out207
CG Benjamin
not out02
Extras(b 1, w 3)
Total165(3 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN128432
NOR138532
DUR127528
BEARS137628
WOR136724
NOT126624
LEI126624
DER134916
YOR124816
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM1310340
SUR129336
HAM137530
KEN136626
GLA136724
SUS125622
GLO125720
MID123716
ESS122910
Full Table