Kent vs Middlesex, South Group at Canterbury, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|6
Kent
|12
|5
|6
|1
|22
|8
Middlesex
|11
|3
|6
|1
|16
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
W
L
L
W
L
Middlesex
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:14
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Sams, Montgomery share eight wickets as Notts keep top-four hopes alive
Jack Haynes' unbeaten fifty seals chase as Durham lose ground in congested qualification race
Breezy Breetzke blows Derbyshire away with hard-hitting 93
South African returns from Test duty with a bang to reignite Northamptonshire's Blast hopes
Pepper gives Essex the pep-talk with first home victory in 12 months
Sussex's mid-season slump continues with quarter-final place in jeopardy
Gregory, Abell dig deep to keep Somerset clear at the top
South Group leaders find a way as Kent are out-muscled at Canterbury