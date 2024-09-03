Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson awarded New Zealand central contracts

Clarkson, the 27-year-old middle-order batter and medium-pace bowler, has played three ODIs and T20Is while 26-year-old Smith has yet to make his international debut.

Smith was the leading wicket-taker in last season's Plunket Shield with 33 at 17.18 for champions Wellington. He also represented Worcestershire this season where he claimed 27 wickets at 21.14 in seven County Championship matches alongside making three half-centuries and took eight wickets in nine T20 Blast games before he was forced home with a hamstring injury.

"Nathan's been on our radar for a while having been a significant performer in domestic cricket for some time," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. "He's been particularly impressive in red-ball cricket and we think he has the skills to be successful in international cricket when he gets a chance."

Clarkson, meanwhile, featured in series against Bangladesh, Australia and Pakistan last season.

"Josh has been involved in both white ball squads over the past twelve months which shows the strides he's made in his game," Stead said. "He's a hard-hitting player with plenty of skills and has shown in his chances so far that he can offer a lot with bat and ball on the international stage. Josh will provide depth and adds value given the volume of white ball cricket on the horizon."

The vacancies on the contract list arose when Conway and Allen opted out in order to take up T20 league deals during January. Conway, who will play in the SA20 for Joburg Super Kings, was offered a casual playing contract, the same model given Kane Williamson. Allen, who signed a two-year deal with Perth Scorchers in the BBL, wasn't provided the same option but will remain eligible or selection on a case-by-case basis.

New Zealand return to action next week with a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida before traveling to Sri Lanka for two Tests then India for three.

Updated New Zealand Men's central contracts