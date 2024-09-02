Stats - Pooran breaks Gayle's T20 six-hitting record

8.23 - Balls per six for Pooran in 2024 - he has hit 139 sixes off 1145 balls. Gayle had a rate of 7.50 balls per six, facing 1012 deliveries for his 135 sixes, in 2015. Pooran's sixes came from 57 innings in 2024, compared to Gayle's 36 innings in 2015.

92 - Sixes against pace out of the 139 sixes in 2024 for Pooran. He averaged 8.65 balls per six against the seamers, while the spinners disappeared for a six every 7.43 deliveries (47 off 349 balls). Gayle's sixes count in 2015 was more evenly spread: he hit 68 off pacers (9.5 balls per six) and 66 off spinners (5.42 balls per six). Ninety-two sixes is also easily the most by any batter against pace in a calendar year (in matches where ball-by-ball data is available) - the second-highest is only 73, by Gayle in 2011.

79 - Sixes for Pooran in the middle overs (seventh to 16th overs) in 2024, at a rate of 9.09 balls per six. He struck 32 sixes at the death (6.22 balls per six) and 28 in the powerplays (8.14). Pooran now also holds the record for the most sixes in the middle overs in a calendar year (in matches where ball-by-ball data is available) - the next-best is 71 by Gayle in 2012.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

36 - Sixes for Pooran in IPL 2024, the most for him in a single tournament in the year. He struck 31 sixes in ILT20 and 19 in The Hundred, while 34 came in T20Is, including 17 at the T20 World Cup.

4 - Most sixes for Pooran off a bowler in 2024. Four bowlers suffered that fate: Dominic Drakes (off 16 balls), Nandre Burger (18), Rashid Khan (23) and Sikandar Raza (25).