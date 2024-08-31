Matches (18)
Patriots vs Trinbago, 3rd Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Aug 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Basseterre, August 31, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 144.97 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 155.2 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 291 Runs • 36.38 Avg • 159.89 SR
M Deyal
8 M • 189 Runs • 23.63 Avg • 141.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC Drakes
8 M • 8 Wkts • 11.06 Econ • 17.5 SR
AR Nedd
4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 15 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 15.9 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18 SR
SQUAD
STKNP
TKR
PLAYER
ROLE
Joshua Da Silva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Ryan John 
-
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Ashmead Nedd 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Veerasammy Permaul 
Bowler
Rilee Rossouw 
Top order Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Odean Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024
Match days31 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
STKNP11020.050
ABF1010-0.050
BR-----
GAW-----
SLK-----
TKR-----
