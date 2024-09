Bravo, 41 next month, is the leading T20 wicket-taker in history . He had previously called time on his international career in 2021, and stepped away from the IPL last year, as he began to move into coaching - in the last 12 months he has worked with Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain" Bravo said in a post on Instagram . "I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent.

"So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell."

In an 18-year career, Bravo helped set the benchmark in T20 cricket, winning titles at the IPL, PSL and Big Bash, as well as becoming a two-time world champion with West Indies. He finishes with 631 wickets in the format from 582 appearances - second only to compatriot Kieron Pollard.

Bravo announced before the ongoing edition of the CPL that it would be his last . He had been due to play in the third season of the UAE's ILT20, having been retained by MI Emirates , but has decided to bow out after suffering a groin injury playing against St Lucia Kings in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Bravo was the most decorated player in CPL history, having won five titles in all, including three with Trinbago Knight Riders alone. He had led TKR to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 before captaining Patriots to their first title in 2021.

In a number of T20 leagues around the world, especially at the CPL, Bravo has been harnessing his experience to nurture youngsters, settling into a role like MS Dhoni has been fulfilling for CSK for a while. During CPL 2021, for example, he took allrounder Dominic Drakes under his wing and helped transform him into a match-winner. Drakes came away with the Player-of-the-Match award in the CPL 2021 final and continued to work with Bravo in other leagues, including IPL (CSK) and T10 (Delhi Bulls).