ILT20 Season 3: Russell, Narine, Warner, Pooran among top retentions

Trent Boult, who was part of defending champions MI Emirates last season, has not been retained

Captain Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard and Fazalhaq Farooqi are also among defending champions MI Emirates' retainees. Trent Boult , who was part of Emirates last season, has not been retained. Captain Narine and Russell are among the 11 players retained by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders along with the likes of David Willey, Charith Asalanka and USA's Ali Khan and Andries Gous.

Apart from Amir, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales and Azam Khan have also been retained by Desert Vipers. The notable absentees from the retention list are fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Captain Warner aside, Dubai Capitals have retained big names such as Rovman Powell, Sam Billings and Jake Fraser-McGurk. England's Joe Root and Mark Wood, who were part of the squad last year, have been left out. Shimron Hetmyer headlines Gulf Giants' retention list, along with captain James Vince. USA's Saurabh Netravalkar and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman haven't made the list. The likes of Kusal Mendis, captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Johnson Charles are among the eight players retained by Sharjah Warriors.

Each franchise has also retained two UAE players each, and there was no limit on retention of international players. Teams can now sign new players in the ongoing player acquisition window which will stay open till 15 September. The franchises will also need to complete their quota of four UAE signings after the completion of the ILT20 development tournament which will be held in October.

The third season of the ILT20 is scheduled to be played in 2025 from January 11 to February 9 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

ILT20 retention list :

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Gous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Micheal Pepper and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Luke Wood, Micheal Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser McGurk and Oliver Stone.

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson and Shimron Hetmyer.

MI Emirates: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil.