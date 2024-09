Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Charles could potentially act as cover for Sunil Narine, who has missed TKR's last three games with a quad complaint. In the injury-enforced absence of Narine, Kieron Pollard had Tim David bowling offspin with the dry new ball in TKR's last home game of the season, against Barbados Royals , on Friday. With three left-handers in Royal's top six - TKR could potentially meet Royals again in the Eliminator - there's a possibility of Charles coming into contention for selection if Narine's still unfit for the playoffs.