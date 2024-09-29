Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have signed local offspinner Bryan Charles as Dwayne Bravo's replacement for the rest of CPL 2024.

Bravo had announced his retirement from all cricket on Thursday after a groin injury cut short his stint in CPL 2024. Bravo had suffered the injury when he attempted to take the catch of Kings' captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over in Tarouba.

Charles, 29, plays for Trinidad & Tobago in domestic cricket, but is yet to play an official T20. He is better known for his red-ball skills, having recently earned a call-up to West Indies' Test side for the home Test series against South Africa earlier this year.

Charles was also the leading wicket-taker for Trinidad & Tobago in the West Indies four-day championship, taking 31 wickets in seven games at an average of 17. The tally included a career-best match haul of 13 wickets against Jamaica in Kingston in April.

Charles could potentially act as cover for Sunil Narine, who has missed TKR's last three games with a quad complaint. In the injury-enforced absence of Narine, Kieron Pollard had Tim David bowling offspin with the dry new ball in TKR's last home game of the season, against Barbados Royals , on Friday. With three left-handers in Royal's top six - TKR could potentially meet Royals again in the Eliminator - there's a possibility of Charles coming into contention for selection if Narine's still unfit for the playoffs.

David has also joined TKR's injury list, Pollard suggested, after he had seemingly hurt his side and banged his head into the ground while saving a six at the boundary on Friday.

"Yes, the injuries are a big, big concern," Pollard said after the match. "Obviously Tim [David] coming off the field as well, Narine [is] still not fit, Russell with his injury as well. My body is getting down a bit after a long tournament.