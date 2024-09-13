Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jeremiah's inclusion in the Patriots squad means the Louis brothers could play together for the first time in the CPL. While Mikyle made his CPL - and T20 - debut this season, Jeremiah had already played six CPL games between 2016 and 2022, picking up three wickets at an average of 38.66 and an economy rate of 9.66. Jeremiah has also represented Patriots in the 6IXTY competition , where he took four wickets in five games at an economy rate of 10.68 in 2022.

Jeremiah is better known for his red-ball skills: he has 151 wickets in 57 first-class games at an average of 25.43. He was recently called into West Indies' Test squad for their tour of England before he was ruled out with injury

As for Mikyle, he has emerged as the most promising local batter in his maiden CPL stint, scoring 187 runs in five innings at an average of 37.40 and strike rate of 155.83. Only his Patriots seniors Evin Lewis (191) and Kyle Mayers (204) have scored more runs than Mikyle so far this season.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo last month, Mikyle said Jeremiah is not just a brother but also a mentor and a good friend.

"He influenced me in many ways," Mikyle said of Jeremiah. "While I was in my stagnant phase, he was playing for Leeward Islands or West Indies A or President's XI games. He would come back and have a conversation, saying, 'Yo, I bowled to this batsman in the nets. You are not far off, you continue working. Trust me, bro, based on skill you have time to grow.' Those conversations would give me hope and the self-belief that, okay, I'm good enough."

Jeremiah's addition bolsters the local pace attack, which has been struggling through this season. Dominic Drakes, Odean, Smith, Ryan John and Johann Layne have all conceded over 12 an over.