Patriots vs Falcons, 11th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Basseterre, September 08, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 163.15 SR
E Lewis
9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 142.53 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
J Andrew
5 M • 125 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 120.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Nortje
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 17.14 SR
AR Nedd
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 16.8 SR
SK Springer
5 M • 7 Wkts • 10.47 Econ • 12.85 SR
FA Allen
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 15.6 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
STKNP
ABF
Player
Role
Josh Clarkson 
Batting Allrounder
Joshua Da Silva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Ryan John 
Bowler
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Ashmead Nedd 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Veerasammy Permaul 
Bowler
Rilee Rossouw 
Top order Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Odean Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024
Match days8 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Moeen Ali as Saim Ayub's replacement

New Zealand's Tim Robinson will act as a temporary replacement for Moeen and then for Gurbaz

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Moeen Ali as Saim Ayub's replacement

Patriots bring in Hasaranga and Clarkson as reinforcements

Hasaranga had been ruled out of CPL 2024 earlier but now comes in for Sikandar Raza

Patriots bring in Hasaranga and Clarkson as reinforcements

Stats - Pooran breaks Gayle's T20 six-hitting record

No one has hit more sixes in T20s in a calendar year than Pooran - here's a closer look at his numbers

Stats - Pooran breaks Gayle's T20 six-hitting record

Dwayne Bravo to retire from CPL after 2024 season

The 40-year-old, who has already won five CPL trophies, is hoping to end his career with another title at TKR

Dwayne Bravo to retire from CPL after 2024 season

Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'

The Sri Lanka mystery spinner talks about how he deals with bowling in the powerplay and death, working with Ajantha Mendis, his first CPL stint, and more

Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK22041.503
BR22041.210
GAW22041.075
TKR21120.950
ABF5142-0.687
STKNP5142-1.183
Full Table