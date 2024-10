Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph, Hayley Matthews among WI players awarded multi-year contracts

"CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players, and being practical about the realities of the modern game," Miles Bascombe , the board's director of cricket, said in a statement. "The players have responded in kind, and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence and commitment on both sides. I'd like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period, and I look forward to them building on those in next one."