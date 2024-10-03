Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph, Hayley Matthews among WI players awarded multi-year contracts
CWI has offered two-year contracts for the first time, even as senior bowler Kemar Roach is a notable absentee
In an unprecedented move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has awarded multi-year contracts to its top cricketers - both men and women - including men's ODI captain Shai Hope, and women's white-ball captain Hayley Matthews.
It comes on the back of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA). The contract period starts from October 1, 2024 for all players, and ends on September 30, 2025 for those on a one-year contract, but on September 30, 2026 for the multi-year awarded players.
Overall, 15 men's players have been offered contracts, with six of those earning two-year deals. Hope aside, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales were given multi-year contracts. Among the women, Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle joined Matthews on the multi-year contracts list.
"CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players, and being practical about the realities of the modern game," Miles Bascombe, the board's director of cricket, said in a statement. "The players have responded in kind, and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence and commitment on both sides. I'd like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period, and I look forward to them building on those in next one."
Senior fast bowler Kemar Roach, who is a notable absentee from the contracts list, is currently in discussions about a dual playing and mentor role as he prepares for the next stage of his career.
Batter Kavem Hodge won his first central contract after having scored a vital first-innings 71 in West Indies' first Test victory in Australia in 28 years, in Brisbane this January. Hodge then went on to score his maiden Test hundred, against England at Trent Bridge in July, earlier this year.
Meanwhile, allrounder Roston Chase was the only other new entrant to the contracts list. He was among West Indies' key players in their run to the Super Eight during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, though, missed out on a West Indies central contract, and will take up a franchise retainer contract with Guyana Harpy Eagles.
Among the women's players, allrounder Ashmini Munisar received her maiden West Indies contract.
WI men's contractsTwo-year deals: Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales
One-year deals: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell
WI women's contractsTwo-year deals: Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor
One-year deals: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams and Ashmini Munisar