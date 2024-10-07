Matches (6)
RESULT
Final (N), Providence, October 06, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
138/8
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
(18.1/20 ov, T:139) 139/4

Kings won by 6 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
39* (22) & 1/13
roston-chase
Player Of The Series
22 wkts
noor-ahmad
Report

Chase, Jones lead Kings to their maiden CPL title

Kings were struggling at 51 for 4 in their chase of 139 before Chase and Jones silenced the home crowd

Deivarayan Muthu
07-Oct-2024 • 47 mins ago
Aaron Jones and Roston Chase guided St Lucia Kings to their first CPL title, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, CPL 2024 final, Providence, October 6, 2024

Aaron Jones and Roston Chase guided St Lucia Kings to their first CPL title  •  CPL T20 via Getty Images

St Lucia Kings 139 for 4 (Jones 48*, Chase 39, Sinclair 1-5) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 138 for 8 (Pretorius 25, Noor 3-19, Forde 1-11) by six wickets
Two months after sprinter Julien Alfred delivered St Lucia's first gold medal in the Olympics, St Lucia's very own Daren Sammy and his Kings gave the region its maiden CPL title, silencing a packed crowd at the Providence.
The crowd had been at its loudest when Guyana Amazon Warriors reduced Kings to 51 for 4 in their chase of 139 on a slow, two-paced surface. Kings went nine overs without a single boundary. Roston Chase was battling illness. Aaron Jones was struggling so much that Sammy contemplated retiring him out. Amazon Warriors' four-pronged spin attack had their side dreaming of back-to-back titles.
Jones, however, turned the tables on them and crushed their dream. After being on 10 off 19 balls, Jones zoomed to 38 off his next 12 balls, forging an unbroken 88-run partnership with Chase, who has been with Kings for five seasons.
Chase played the Marlon Samuels role, something he's been doing for West Indies for a while, and capped a stellar week for him, in which he had also earned a CWI central contract.
Full report to follow...
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Over 19 • SLK 139/4

Kings Innings
Player NameRB
F du Plessis
caught2121
J Charles
bowled710
AWJ Auguste
bowled1315
TL Seifert
lbw310
RL Chase
not out3922
Aaron Jones
not out4831
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total139(4 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW1073140.799
SLK1073140.673
TKR1073140.455
BR1055100.084
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table