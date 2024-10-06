Matches (8)
Amazon vs Kings, Final at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Providence, October 06, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 316 Runs • 31.6 Avg • 142.34 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 189.86 SR
J Charles
10 M • 433 Runs • 48.11 Avg • 158.6 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 382 Runs • 42.44 Avg • 150.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MM Ali
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 13.71 SR
Imran Tahir
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.84 SR
Noor Ahmad
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 12.31 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 13.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GAW
SLK
Player
Role
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Ronaldo Alimohamed 
Bowling Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Matthew Nandu 
Opening Batter
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raymon Reifer 
Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Kevin Sinclair 
Bowler
Junior Sinclair 
Bowler
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW1073140.799
SLK1073140.673
TKR1073140.455
BR1055100.084
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table