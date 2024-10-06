Matches (8)
Amazon vs Kings, Final at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Providence, October 06, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
W
W
L
L
W
Kings
W
W
W
L
W
Ground time: 00:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 316 Runs • 31.6 Avg • 142.34 SR
GAW10 M • 281 Runs • 40.14 Avg • 189.86 SR
SLK10 M • 433 Runs • 48.11 Avg • 158.6 SR
SLK10 M • 382 Runs • 42.44 Avg • 150.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 13.71 SR
GAW8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.84 SR
SLK10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 12.31 SR
SLK10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 13.66 SR
Squad
GAW
SLK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League News
Barbados to host maiden CPL final in 2026
Guyana, meanwhile, will host the final in 2025, for the fourth straight year
Russell feels TKR were 'robbed' by Eliminator floodlight failure
The allrounder posted a strongly worded Instagram story making his feelings clear
Johnson Charles switches his T20 fortunes
He has used the switch-hit, a shot he rarely played before, to good effect to give Kings two shots at a maiden CPL title
High-flying TKR favourites against Royals, Kings look to breach Amazon Warriors' fortress
Which will be the key battles in the CPL 2024 playoffs? Who are the players to look out for?