Nicholas Pooran: "All praises to Jesus and God. The first three home games have been amazing for us, and we're really happy that we can come out and play such good cricket. I'm really happy that our fans came out and supported us and got something to celebrate. When you walk into this stadium, you just want to perform for your fans. We walked in today and saw a sea of red, and that was really nice to see. There is something about this ground that is special for this TKR team. This is 21 games now that we have won out of 25. Long may that live. I'm not searching for perfection at all. We had a chance to probably win the game a few overs earlier, and we lost a couple of wickets, but that's fine. The most important thing is that we got two points. We're really happy that our bowlers performed well, with the two young fast bowlers doing their thing and getting a hit, and then with Pollard's performance as well. This is a perfect weekend for us so far. Independence Day is on Monday, and we are looking forward to that. We want to just continue to entertain and put smiles on our fans' faces and finish this home leg really nicely. It's a long way in the tournament still, and we have a lot of work to do, but the most important thing for us is to rest, recover, and have some fun."