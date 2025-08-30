Matches (12)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)

Amazon vs Trinbago, 17th Match at Tarouba, CPL, Aug 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
17th Match (N), Tarouba, August 30, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors

#4

163/9
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders

#1

(17.2/20 ov, T:164) 169/4

Trinbago won by 6 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/27
akeal-hosein
Cricinfo's MVP
86.53 ptsImpact List
akeal-hosein
118

Colin Munro has broken the record for most sixes (118) in T20s for TKR, going past Pollard's 117

Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors 163/9(20 overs)
Shai Hope
39 (29)
Akeal Hosein
3/27 (4)
Quentin Sampson
25 (19)
Terrance Hinds
2/35 (4)
Trinbago Knight Riders 169/4(17.2 overs)
Alex Hales
74 (43)
Imran Tahir
4/27 (4)
Colin Munro
52 (30)
Romario Shepherd
0/4 (1)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Akeal Hosein
TKR86.53---3/274.1886.53
Alex Hales
TKR66.674(43)76.8566.6---
Colin Munro
TKR63.7552(30)61.9263.75---
Imran Tahir
GAW61.846(1)10.569.334/274.852.51
Sunil Narine
TKR49.06---1/171.0749.06
View full list

That's a wrap on all the action from us today. Thank you for staying with us throughout the match! Do join us again tomorrow for a doubleheader day. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Harshith Gowda. Bye!

Nicholas Pooran: "All praises to Jesus and God. The first three home games have been amazing for us, and we're really happy that we can come out and play such good cricket. I'm really happy that our fans came out and supported us and got something to celebrate. When you walk into this stadium, you just want to perform for your fans. We walked in today and saw a sea of red, and that was really nice to see. There is something about this ground that is special for this TKR team. This is 21 games now that we have won out of 25. Long may that live. I'm not searching for perfection at all. We had a chance to probably win the game a few overs earlier, and we lost a couple of wickets, but that's fine. The most important thing is that we got two points. We're really happy that our bowlers performed well, with the two young fast bowlers doing their thing and getting a hit, and then with Pollard's performance as well. This is a perfect weekend for us so far. Independence Day is on Monday, and we are looking forward to that. We want to just continue to entertain and put smiles on our fans' faces and finish this home leg really nicely. It's a long way in the tournament still, and we have a lot of work to do, but the most important thing for us is to rest, recover, and have some fun."

Imran Tahir: "I think we gave them a good fight, and I'm very pleased with that. There are a few things we didn't do right. The conditions were not in our control, as we knew there was going to be dew. We needed to show a little more character when we bowled, as we were a bit soft in the Powerplay, and that has been the case in our last few games. So that's an area we need to improve, but I am quite pleased with the way we came back into the game. We always try to do different things, and I'm a big believer in that. We knew that Akeal was going to bowl in the Powerplay, which is why we sent Motie out to get a left-hander matchup. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. But that's how the game goes; you have to take a gamble sometimes. Last year, we also won three games away, and then we played really well at home. So we're not taking anything for granted. Every opportunity is a great one, especially for a guy like me. I am very honored that I got this opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to the Barbados games. Hopefully, we will do well there."

Player of the Match, Akeal Hosein: "It was just about sticking to the process. It's frustrating when you're not getting wickets and the ball is passing the outside or inside edge, and you feel like you're doing everything right. But today, it was about believing in myself, sticking to the process, and thankfully, it paid off. [Celebration] The first celebration was about a funny incident that took place in our camp. It's a private inside joke, so I decided to go with that one. [Home crowd] Support means everything. To turn up here and see a sea of red and hear their chanting, whether it is in good times, bad times, or in between, they are always supporting. I think there is no better 12th man than this crowd here for TKR. I was sitting on the bench with Nicholas just now, and we were wondering who the man of the match could have been tonight. It just goes to show that when everyone gets an opportunity, they're not leaving it to anyone else. They're trying to grab that opportunity and take it on for the team, and that's a good sign."

11:02 pm A proper run chase of the highest order in front of a packed home crowd! The Trinbago Knight Riders completed their win in typical fashion: with the openers setting a blistering tone, a brief wobble in the middle, and a powerful finish with heavy blows. Munro and Hales went berserk in the Powerplay, smashing sixes and fours all around the ground. Their explosive hitting brought up a record-breaking 77 runs--the highest Powerplay score at this ground in the CPL--and an overall opening stand of 116, laying the perfect foundation for the chase despite a few dropped catches and misfields. However, the run chase took a drastic turn after that. Imran Tahir was a one-man show for the Warriors, picking up all four wickets. In his second over, he struck three times, including the wicket of the set batter Munro, who had scored 52 runs off 30 deliveries. The run rate slowed down significantly after Tahir's triple strike, but the Knight Riders still had Pollard, Hales, and Russell to finish the job. Hales was the highest run scorer today, scoring 74 runs and reaching an incredible milestone: 14,000 T20 runs, becoming only the third batter to achieve this feat after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Trinbago Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

17.2
6
Hassan to Russell, SIX runs

Short and punished! Long hop delivery outside off, plenty of time for Russell to swing it away and hit the winning run, another clinical finish accomplished by the home team.

Scores level

17.1
1
Hassan to Pollard, 1 run

tossed up delivery drills it away to long on

end of over 1713 runs
TKR: 162/4CRR: 9.52 RRR: 0.66 • Need 2 from 18b
Kieron Pollard11 (13b 1x4)
Andre Russell21 (13b 1x4 2x6)
Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-28-0
Hassan Khan 3-0-25-0

zain: "how old is imran tahir again?!" 46 years and 157 days.

16.6
1
Pretorius to Pollard, 1 run

slower through the air wide ball outside off, struck it down the ground to long off

16.5
Pretorius to Pollard, no run

Massive appeal, a long wait and finally given! Slower through the air on the stumps shaping inwards on the pads, plays across the line and hits the front pad. Pollard sends it upstairs for another look. Ultra Edge confirmed no bat is involved. Two reds and missing the leg stump with the angle.

16.4
1
Pretorius to Russell, 1 run

length ball slashes hard and rotates the strike

16.4
1w
Pretorius to Russell, 1 wide

slower delivery pitching well outside off, shoulders arms

16.3
4
Pretorius to Russell, FOUR runs

crunched through the covers! Wideish slot delivery drills it away over the cover region for a boundary

16.2
6
Pretorius to Russell, SIX runs

Sheer power from Dre Russ! Length ball hits the deck hard around off, connects the short hand jab and clears the long off fence with a flat six!

16.1
Pretorius to Russell, no run

slower through the air wide outside the offside tramline, Russell stands wide of the crease early, failed to connect

end of over 1610 runs
TKR: 149/4CRR: 9.31 RRR: 3.75 • Need 15 from 24b
Andre Russell10 (9b 1x6)
Kieron Pollard10 (11b 1x4)
Hassan Khan 3-0-25-0
Imran Tahir 4-0-27-4
15.6
1
Hassan to Russell, 1 run

good length ball taps it softly to midwicket

15.5
6
Hassan to Russell, SIX runs

That's a massive six! Generously flighted fuller length ball in the slot, gets down on one knee and clears the infield, sailing into the stands

15.4
1
Hassan to Pollard, 1 run

fuller length ball from around the wicket on the pads, tucked away for a single

15.3
1
Hassan to Russell, 1 run

length ball swats it down to deep extra cover for a single

15.2
Hassan to Russell, no run

good length ball with the arm on the stumps, plays off the front foot and thuds the front pad, loud appeal and the umpire shakes his head. Tahir opts to review. No bat is involved; missing the stumps.

15.1
1
Hassan to Pollard, 1 run

back of a length ball blasted through wideish long off for a single

Hassan Khan returns

end of over 152 runs • 1 wicket
TKR: 139/4CRR: 9.26 RRR: 5.00 • Need 25 from 30b
Andre Russell2 (5b)
Kieron Pollard8 (9b 1x4)
Imran Tahir 4-0-27-4
Shamar Joseph 3-0-29-0
14.6
Tahir to Russell, no run

tossed up delivery turning in on the stumps, dabs it gently to the right of the bowler, Tahir dives in to save a run

14.5
Tahir to Russell, no run

wrong-un delivery flighted on the stumps, pushes softly off the front foot

14.4
Tahir to Russell, no run

flighted length ball turning away outside off, dabs it gently to the offside fielder

14.3
2
Tahir to Russell, 2 runs

quicker ball fired in at the stumps, defends off the front foot as Russell leans forward, inside edged to square leg

14.2
Tahir to Russell, no run

An enthusiastic massive appeal for a stumping, square leg umpire sends it upstairs. Generously flighted fuller length ball outside off, plays off the front foot inside the line of the ball, beaten by the turn, returns to the crease just in time!

Hat-trick ball, again. Here's Dre Russ. Slip in place.

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AD Hales
74 runs (43)
3 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
24 runs
0 four4 sixes
Control
90%
C Munro
52 runs (30)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cut shot
18 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
87%
Best performances - bowlers
Imran Tahir
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
4
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
AJ Hosein
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
TossTrinbago Knight Riders, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Trinbago
Akeal Hosein
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days30 August 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20 debut
Quentin Sampson
Quentin Sampson
Umpires
West Indies
Chris WrightDRS
West Indies
Zahid BassarathDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsTrinbago Knight Riders 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors 0
Language
English
Win Probability
TKR 100%
GAWTKR
100%50%100%GAW InningsTKR Innings

Over 18 • TKR 169/4

Trinbago won by 6 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Trinbago Innings
Player NameRB
AD Hales
caught7443
C Munro
caught5230
N Pooran
caught01
KU Carty
bowled02
KA Pollard
not out1214
AD Russell
not out2714
Extras(w 4)
Total169(4 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
TKR651100.776
SLK741100.628
ABF8347-1.075
GAW42240.791
STKNP7254-0.117
BR4031-0.599
Full Table