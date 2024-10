Number of ten-over totals in men's T20Is, higher than India's 152 for 1 on Saturday (where ball-by-ball data is available). Australia scored 156 for 3 against Scotland in 9.4 overs earlier this year, while Estonia got to 154 for 4 at the end of their tenth over against Cyprus in 2024. India's previous highest total at the end of the tenth over was 117 for 0 against Sri Lanka in 2017.