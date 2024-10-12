Sanju Samson tees off: one over, five sixes

On Saturday night, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, India smacked their highest 10-over score in men's T20Is, Sanju Samson completed a hundred in 40 balls - the second-fastest for an India batter - and Bangladesh were left facing a mammoth chase. Much of that came down to a 30-run tenth over, when Samson went after legspinner Rishad Hossain, aided by some poor lengths. Here's how Sidharth Monga called that sixy over on ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary.

9.1, Rishad Hossain to Samson, no run

Good length, no turn, beats his slog, hits the pad, but headed down leg

9.2, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs

Too full as he often was Too full as he often was last match . Samson clears the front leg, and eases him back over his head for another nonchalant-looking six

9.3, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs

He is having his way with Hossain. Again, right in the drop zone. This is poor spin bowling. You can't bowl so full that a batter can hit you down the ground without using his feet. Goes over long-off this time

9.4, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs

Dead straight, lower in trajectory, but a third straight six. Again Samson doesn't even have to stretch himself. Not a half-volley but this is a true pitch

9.5, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs

Goes slower in the air, but gives him another half-volley. This is just average bowling. He clears the front leg, and goes over long-on for the fourth six in a row

Around the wicket.