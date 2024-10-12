Matches (27)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Spring Challenge (1)
Feature

Sanju Samson tees off: one over, five sixes

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Oct-2024 • 54 mins ago
Rishad Hossain was hit for five sixes in one over by Sanju Samson, India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Hyderabad, October 12, 2024

Rishad Hossain was hit for five sixes in one over by Sanju Samson  •  BCCI

On Saturday night, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, India smacked their highest 10-over score in men's T20Is, Sanju Samson completed a hundred in 40 balls - the second-fastest for an India batter - and Bangladesh were left facing a mammoth chase. Much of that came down to a 30-run tenth over, when Samson went after legspinner Rishad Hossain, aided by some poor lengths. Here's how Sidharth Monga called that sixy over on ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary.
9.1, Rishad Hossain to Samson, no run
Good length, no turn, beats his slog, hits the pad, but headed down leg
9.2, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs
Too full as he often was last match. Samson clears the front leg, and eases him back over his head for another nonchalant-looking six
9.3, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs
He is having his way with Hossain. Again, right in the drop zone. This is poor spin bowling. You can't bowl so full that a batter can hit you down the ground without using his feet. Goes over long-off this time
9.4, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs
Dead straight, lower in trajectory, but a third straight six. Again Samson doesn't even have to stretch himself. Not a half-volley but this is a true pitch
9.5, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs
Goes slower in the air, but gives him another half-volley. This is just average bowling. He clears the front leg, and goes over long-on for the fourth six in a row
Around the wicket.
9.6, Rishad Hossain to Samson, SIX runs
That is five sixes in a row. Not a bad ball, but Samson goes deep in the crease to manage to pull it with a vertical bat, and goes over deep midwicket for a small six. Does that matter when it is the fifth in the over? Samson into the 90s
Sanju SamsonRishad HossainBangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of India

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback