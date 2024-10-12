Sanju Samson tees off: one over, five sixes
Good length, no turn, beats his slog, hits the pad, but headed down leg
Too full as he often was last match. Samson clears the front leg, and eases him back over his head for another nonchalant-looking six
He is having his way with Hossain. Again, right in the drop zone. This is poor spin bowling. You can't bowl so full that a batter can hit you down the ground without using his feet. Goes over long-off this time
Dead straight, lower in trajectory, but a third straight six. Again Samson doesn't even have to stretch himself. Not a half-volley but this is a true pitch
Goes slower in the air, but gives him another half-volley. This is just average bowling. He clears the front leg, and goes over long-on for the fourth six in a row
That is five sixes in a row. Not a bad ball, but Samson goes deep in the crease to manage to pull it with a vertical bat, and goes over deep midwicket for a small six. Does that matter when it is the fifth in the over? Samson into the 90s